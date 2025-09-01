Coolie Box Office Day 18: Rajinikanth enters ₹500 crore club for 3rd time, a 1st for any Tamil star; earns ₹504 cr

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 18: Despite a very slow but steady crawl at the global box office, Rajinikanth's Coolie managed to cross the elite ₹500 crore mark, becoming only the fourth Tamil title to do so.

This has cemented Coolie as a major win for the veteran superstar, keeping him firmly in the race with fellow Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay in the post-pandemic box office charts.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Rajinikanth now has three movies in the ₹500 crores club, making him the only Tamil hero to have this honour. Thalapathy Vijay has only one movie in the elite club – Leo.

Which 3 Rajinikanth movies are in the ₹ 500 crore club? According to Sacnilk, superstar Rajinikanth has three movies in the elite ₹500 crore club, in terms of global collection:

2.0

Jailer

Coolie This has cemented the veteran actor as the only Tamil hero with three movies in the club.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Coolie battled its way into the ₹500 crore club on Day 16 of its release at the worldwide box office. By the end of Day 17, its numbers have only moved marginally, with Coolie earning ₹504 crore globally.

Sacnilk data shows that the Rajinikanth-starrer's overseas collection stood at ₹177 crore, while its India gross was ₹327 crore. Despite spectacular opening numbers, the movie's overseas collection has seen a dwindling trend.

The numbers for Day 18 will be revised later in the day.

Ideally, Coolie should have achieved the milestone in the opening week itself or at the beginning of the second weekend at max, but it wasn't to be, as it has battled its way to reach the figure.

Coolie Box Office Day 18 Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie scored the biggest opening ever for a Tamil movie, followed by the record opening weekend. However, the momentum quickly slipped away once the 4 day long weekend was over.

While the initial buzz and Rajinikanth's unmatched star power carried Coolie to early glory, sustaining numbers have proven to be challenging amid poor reviews and mixed word-of-mouth.

According to Sacnilk, Coolie saw a nearly 50% improvement in overall ticket sales over the weekend, earning ₹3.22 crore on Sunday. Of this, its original Tamil variant minted ₹2.18 crore, while the Hindi version earned ₹47,00,000.

The movie had earned ₹2.8 crore on Saturday and ₹1.7 crore on Friday, which was interestingly 29.17% less than its Thursday earnings, to earn ₹7.72 crore during its 3rd weekend.

