Costao movie OTT release date: When will Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s thriller start streaming? Check how to watch it online

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play Costao Fernandes in the biopic Costao, directed by Sejal Shah. Siddiqui shared that he was excited by Fernandes’ hidden pain behind his laughter.

The movie is about Costao Fernandes, a dedicated customs officer in 1990s Goa, who uncovers a gold smuggling racket. His fight for justice brings many personal and professional challenges.

The seasoned actor praised the officer’s courage and struggle against corruption in a 1990s gold smuggling case. According to Siddiqui, this role is a proud addition to his 26-year acting journey.

“The more I am experienced, the more I am scared thinking about acting because there are so many things to be explored. There could be 1,000 ways to perform a scene, and the process of finding them is what I feel is interesting,” he told Mid-Day earlier.

Costao OTT release date Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new biopic crime thriller Costao will stream on ZEE5. The OTT release date has been set for May 1. The movie will also stream on OTTplay Premium.

On April 17, ZEE5 shared the trailer of the crime thriller movie. “The story of a real hero, a Customs Officer who shook an entire crime network. This isn’t just a fight. It’s a legacy carved in sacrifice,” it wrote.

On YouTube, the trailer has been viewed over 8.8 million times. On Instagram, it has gained over 21 million views.

Costao trailer reactions Social media users reacted to the Costao trailer. Some of them found a personal connection.

“His wife was my math teacher in grade 6. It was a talk of the town then. But a brave officer we all got to know of,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Seeing Costao trailer gave me instant goosebumps.”