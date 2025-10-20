New Delhi: India’s movie industry isn’t looking to Bollywood or big stars to rescue the theatrical business this Diwali, but to regional films featuring young actors.

Three southern language titles—Dude, Bison Kaalamaadan, and Diesel—are expected to encash on the appeal of a new generation of stars, while Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa 2 could set the cash registers ringing up north, according to trade experts.

The sole Hindi movie release, Ayushmann Khurrana’s horror comedy Thamma, hasn’t generated significant buzz so far.

“While the Hindi release this Diwali doesn’t quite come with pan-India appeal or the ability to penetrate particularly beyond select multiplexes, the three southern titles look promising," said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. “This is the first Diwali in many years that a big superstar film is missing from the line-up."

For instance, Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan, who is known for Tamil hits like Comali and Love Today. Tamil sports drama, Bison, features popular actor Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram.

Trade experts added that while no single film is expected to shatter all-time records, collectively, the Diwali releases should deliver solid numbers.

Khurrana’s Thamma is projected to lead with first-day gross collections of ₹18–20 crore, capitalising on post-Diwali holiday crowds.

Another Bollywood movie, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, might see a more modest ₹3–4 crore day-one start given its smaller star cast and genre, according to the trade experts. However, neither movie is expected to sustain momentum post the holidays.

A no-star Diwali. But so what?

The Diwali weekend typically features big-star Hindi language films. Last year, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again ( ₹268.35 crore in total collections) and horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹283.80 crore) clashed during the festival. In 2023, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ( ₹285.52 crore) was the tentpole release.

However, this year, theatre owners are expecting the clutch of small and mid-budget films to collectively chip in.

“The new southern titles (Dude, Bison, Diesel) are likely to open in single-digit crores each in their home state, reflecting their mid-budget nature and the absence of a top-tier star," said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, an operator of multiplex theatre chains.

“Telugu’s Telusu Kadha and other regional releases are also expected to notch decent but not huge openings, including a few crores each on day one. Over the extended Diwali week, which for some films spans 4-5 days of holidays, the cumulative gross of all these releases could be pegged at around ₹200 crore or more across India," he added.

“In essence, the festive box office should be quite robust in aggregate, even if the spoils are split among multiple films rather than one mega-blockbuster," Mendiratta said.

Satwik Lele, chief operating officer, Mukta A2 Cinemas, too, is optimistic.

“The Diwali weekend has always been one of the strongest periods for cinemas, and this year looks no different. With strong content across languages and audiences in a celebratory mood, we expect healthy footfalls and strong occupancies across regions," said Lele. “The mix of genres ensures that there’s something for every audience segment—families, youth, and regional viewers alike."