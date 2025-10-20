No superstar, no problem: India’s Diwali movie market bets on young 'uns not from Bollywood
Summary
With the Hindi film industry unlikely to spring a blockbuster this Diwali, theatre owners and trade experts are pinning their hopes on young stars from Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi movie industries for a rescue.
New Delhi: India’s movie industry isn’t looking to Bollywood or big stars to rescue the theatrical business this Diwali, but to regional films featuring young actors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story