Could Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs testify in Tupac Shakur murder trial? Why Duane Davis wants the rapper as witness?

Sean “Diddy” Combs, controversial jailed hip-hop mogul, could emerge as a key witness in the upcoming murder trial linked to the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, according to media reports.

As reported by the New York Post, a source close to the case told JDMC that Duane Davis’ lawyer believes Sean “Diddy” Combs’ testimony could play a crucial role in shaping the trial’s outcome.

Defense strategy: Why Diddy’s statement matters Duane Davis, who faces life in prison after being charged in Tupac’s killing, has allegedly indicated that a statement from Combs could strengthen his defense.

“Duane has made his feelings clear – if Diddy is a witness or makes a statement denying what he told cops then that helps him hugely,” a family friend was quoted as saying by NYT.

The source reportedly added: “Another factor is that this case will be a jury trial… and there is a suspicion that celebrities are often seen preferentially. So if Diddy backed up this story it would help immensely.”

Alleged confession and motive Davis reportedly gave Los Angeles police a detailed interview in which he admitted involvement in Tupac’s murder near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to prior statements, Davis claimed the killing was retaliation after his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was beaten by Tupac, Suge Knight, and associates earlier that night.

Davis has also long alleged that Combs once offered $1 million to have Tupac killed.

Diddy’s current legal troubles Combs is currently incarcerated after being found guilty last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

It remains unclear whether prosecutors would call Combs as a witness or whether his legal team would cooperate if approached.

Who is Duane Davis and allegations against him? Duane “Keffe D” Davis is a former Southern California gang figure charged with first-degree murder in the 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Davis, 62, was arrested in September 2023 and has pleaded not guilty. He has claimed that statements he made in 2018 about his alleged involvement in the killing were not truthful.

Prosecutors allege Davis was the “shot caller” who ordered the murder in retaliation after a fight involving his nephew, Orlando Anderson, and Shakur in Las Vegas hours before the shooting.

Authorities say the killing was carried out as payback following that altercation.

Davis’ trial is currently scheduled for August 10, 2026, after being delayed.