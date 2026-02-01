'Count myself so lucky': Lily Collins rings in dad Phils 75th birthday with emotional post

Washington DC [US], February 1(ANI): Actress Lily Collins rang in her dad Phil Collins' 75th birthday with an adorable message and pictures that showed just how close they are.

The 'Emily in Paris' star, 36, on Saturday, took to her Instagram account to share a post of herself and Phil smiling together, along with two old polaroids of them and a sweet picture of her as a little girl in his arms.

"Yesterday Dad turned 75 and I feel so grateful to have celebrated together," Lily wrote. "For all you've accomplished, all the joy you've brought so many all over the world for ALL these years, all the lessons we've learned, all the memories we've shared, and all the new ones to come, thank you."

"I count myself so lucky to have hugged you, laughed with you, and reminisced with you on such a monumental day. Proud is an understatement. Love you to the moon and back again."

Take a look

Her post comes at a time when Phil Collins is dealing with several health problems. The singer, according to PEOPLE, recently said on the BBC's Eras podcast that he now has a full-time nurse to help him with his medicine. He has faced nerve damage, knee trouble, kidney issues, and type 2 diabetes.

"I have a 24-hour live in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I've had challenges with my knee. I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he told host Zoe Ball on the podcast, as per PEOPLE.

"I got COVID in hospital. My kidneys started to back up. Everything seemed to converge at the same time," he continued. "It's just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years. But it's all right now."