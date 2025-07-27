Country singer Adam Mac marries longtime partner Lee Pfund in intimate ceremony

Country singer Adam Mac has married his longtime partner and boyfriend Lee Pfund, sharing the joyous news with fans via Instagram in a heartfelt and intimate announcement.

The newlyweds posted a series of romantic snapshots, including images of them kissing, walking hand-in-hand, and a close-up of their wedding bands. The ceremony took place privately in Sedona, Arizona, marking a deeply personal and symbolic milestone in their relationship.

Country Singer Adam Mac Marries Boyfriend in Lowkey Ceremony Adam Mac, known for blending country traditions with LGBTQ+ visibility, accompanied the photos with a touching tribute to his new husband. He wrote:

“This one’s for my love. He’s everything I’m not, but just as quirky and odd in all the best ways. I truly can’t imagine facing everything this career and world throw at me without him. I wrote ‘Last Rodeo’ as my wedding vows, and we snuck away to Sedona to say ‘I do.’ (sic).”

Lee Pfund also shared his emotions in a poignant post addressed to Mac.

He wrote, "@adammacmusic — thanks for being my rock, my best friend and my husband. Thanks for showing me what true love looks like, for loving me for me and for going on this wild rollercoaster of a life. My babe forever.

Thanks for all the positive and loving comments, messages and text messages. 10 year old me could never have believed in a world where this would be possible. Where I could live proud and where our love would be celebrated. We are quickly seeing society and families retreat from the acceptance and equality we fought so hard to achieve. Being an Ally isn’t just liking our post. It’s standing up for our love in spaces where they try to tear it down. Thanks for using your voice for love. And in the words of @amayaelizabeth_, ‘I’m standing on business. Last time I checked I got 10 toes, not one toe missing. So I’m gonna stand on business on my 10 toes.’ Gay married business (sic)."

The couple’s posts have been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow artists alike. Their wedding, filled with authenticity and resilience, stands as a powerful celebration of love and pride in a time when, as Pfund noted, equality and acceptance still face challenges.