Country singer Ella Langley cancels concerts with Morgan Wallen, here is why

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ella Langley, who has been opening for Morgan Wallen on his I'm the Problem Tour, announced she was "sad" to be canceling the rest of her August performances to focus on her health, reported E! News.

"The past several weeks have been tough," Ella wrote in a statement shared to Instagram, adding, "I've been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I've made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health--mind, body, and heart."

She added, "I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can't do that without first taking care of myself."

The singer further informed her fans that she is "ready to give you my all" when she returns to the stage in September.

"Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down," Ella continued. "I'm so grateful for your understanding and your love--it truly means the world to me," reported E! News.

It wasn't the first time the musician--who is nominated for the 2025 MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist alongside Alex Warren, Lola Young, The Marias, Gigi Perez and Sombr--has been vulnerable with her audiences. In fact, she celebrated with her fans and her co-writer Joybeth Taylor last month when her song "Weren't for the Wind" hit No. 1 on country radio, reported E! News.

"Theres no telling how many hours me and @joybethtaylor have put into having this moment together," Ella wrote in a July 6 Instagram post. "Since that day on my back porch (the day we wrote our first song) we've dreamt about getting a #1 together. Sure, there have been many days that it seemed pretty much impossible, but we always believed."