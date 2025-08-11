Country singer Ella Langley takes time off for 'mind, body and heart', cancels August shows

Rising country music star Ella Langley has announced she is taking a short break from performing to focus on her health.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on Monday, the Hope Hull, Alabama native shared that the last few weeks had been difficult as she battled illness and exhaustion.

“"I’m so sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough. I’ve been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I’ve made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health – mind, body and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself (sic)," she wrote.

She concluded her message with a Bible verse, “Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down. I’m so grateful for your understanding and your love – it truly means the world to me. ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. -- Matthew 11:28””(sic).”

Langley added that she wants to be fully present for future shows and moments, but knows she can’t do that without first taking care of herself.

Due to her decision, Langley will miss several upcoming shows. This includes performances with country superstar Morgan Wallen on 15 and 16 August, and her 19 August appearance at The Listening Room in Nashville. She will also miss dates with fellow Alabama singer Riley Green in Montana, Idaho, and Colorado on August 21, 22, 23, and 25.

Fans, however, don’t need to worry — Langley assured them she’ll be back soon. “I’ll be back on the road in September, ready to give you my all (sic),” she promised.