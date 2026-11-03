Country singer Nicole Taylor dies at 35: What is the cause of death of the Taylor Red star?

Country singer Nicole Taylor, a member of the musical trio Taylor Red, has died at the age of 35 after battling an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Singer Nicole Taylor dies at 35 Her triplet sisters and bandmates, Nika and Natalie Taylor, announced her death in an emotional video shared on 2 November, revealing that the singer had been diagnosed with the illness in 2022.

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Nicole died on 28 September at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. Her sisters said they were heartbroken by the loss and had hoped she would recover.

"We're heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor," Nika said in the video. Natalie added that they had believed Nicole would recover on Earth, but said they now felt she was at peace.

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The sisters also spoke about Nicole's cancer journey, describing how she initially responded well to treatment before the disease returned and progressed to stage four.

What was country singer Nicole Taylor's cause of death? Nicole Taylor's cause of death was breast cancer, according to her sisters. She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2022, which they described as an aggressive form of the disease.

Natalie recalled that Nicole remained determined to live her life without fear after receiving the diagnosis. She continued to exercise, including doing CrossFit while undergoing chemotherapy.

The singer initially responded well to treatment and was later declared to have no evidence of disease. However, her health took a turn when the cancer returned and advanced to stage four.

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Her sisters said Nicole continued to remain hopeful despite the worsening diagnosis. She travelled, worked and tried to enjoy her life, refusing to let the illness define her final years.

Who was Nicole Taylor of Taylor Red? Nicole Taylor was one of the three sisters who formed the country music group Taylor Red, alongside her identical triplet sisters Nika and Natalie.

The sisters grew up in Hurley, Mississippi, and began performing together in 2010 under the name Red Roots. They released their debut album, Red Roots, in 2011, followed by The Middle of Nowhere in 2012 and Triplicity in 2014.

The group changed its name to Taylor Red in 2018 and became known for its country music, close harmonies and performances featuring instruments such as the guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin.

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Nicole was the group's lead singer and also played several instruments. Her sisters described her as their "fearless leader", remembering her as someone who encouraged them to keep going and enjoy life.

The trio gained a wider online following during the COVID-19 pandemic, when their videos and musical content attracted millions of viewers. Their 2021 song Country Money became one of their best-known tracks after gaining popularity online.

Taylor Red's YouTube channel has also built a large audience, with more than 16 million subscribers, according to reports.

Nicole Taylor's sisters share tribute Following Nicole's death, Nika and Natalie shared their grief with fans while also remembering their sister's faith and determination.

They said they were still processing the loss and had not expected to be sharing the news of her passing. The sisters also revealed that a private funeral had been held.

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The family has asked those wishing to honour Nicole's memory to consider donating to one of her favourite charities.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.