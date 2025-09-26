Subscribe

Country star Raul Malo shares grim cancer update: ‘Things have taken a turn’

Raul Malo, frontman of the Mavericks, shared that he has stage 4 colon cancer with complications. He announced cancellations of future performances but remains optimistic, focusing on treatment and recovery with support from family and fans.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published26 Sep 2025, 02:20 AM IST
Country star Raul Malo recently shared an update about his stage 4 colon cancer.
Country music star Raul Malo, frontman of the Mavericks, has revealed that his stage 4 colon cancer has taken a turn, prompting him to cancel upcoming performances.

Country singer Raul Malo shares about his colon cancer diagnosis

60-year-old singer Raul Malo shared the update in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, telling fans he has developed leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a rare complication of cancer that affects the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

“As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease (sic),” Malo wrote. “I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for ‘get this shit out of my head (sic)’. Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow. We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies (sic).”

Also Read | James van der Beek opens up after shock stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis

Malo, who underwent surgery in August, added that he would now focus on rest and recovery. “It’s time to take your words to heart of resting and recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do (sic).”

He confirmed that all future shows have been cancelled but said the band would continue to work on “cool projects”, including live recordings and merchandise. He also hinted at “something special” planned for fans at a December show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Despite the difficult diagnosis, Malo stressed that he is not alone or fearful: “I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans. I don’t even have enough words to describe the love and support that I’m getting right now (sic).”

Also Read | Influencer dies at the age of 14 after long cancer battle

The Mavericks announced earlier this month that Malo would be taking time off on doctors’ orders. His latest update confirms the severity of his condition but reflects his determination to face treatment with optimism, closing with the words: “Fight, recover, rest, repeat.”

 
 
