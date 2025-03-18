Court: State vs A Nobody, co-produced by Nani, has garnered praise for its compelling story and promising cast, translating into good box office numbers. The courtroom drama, directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh, was released on March 14 and boasts a run time of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Though the movie still has its time on the big screen, fans have been eagerly awaiting its OTT debut.

Check details about the Court's OTT release:

Court - State vs A Nobody: When and where to watch? The courtroom drama will start streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run is completed. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

In its Twitter (now X) post, Netflix wrote, “The truth is on trial, and one lawyer is determined to prove it. Court: State vs A Nobody, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi after its theatrical release!”

According to a report by 123Telugu, the OTT giant acquired the digital rights of Court—State vs A Nobody for a whopping ₹8 crore.

Nani, who co-produced the Tollywood movie, expressed gratitude to the audience for their love, which made Telugu cinema shine.

“People are saying I made Court a win, but really, Court made me a winner. I’m extremely proud of this team and I’m thankful to the audience for embracing the film,” the actor said.

About ‘Court - State vs A Nobody’ The Telugu courtroom drama features Priyadarshi in lead role, while the ensemble cast includes Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi and Rajasekhar Aningi.

In the compelling narrative, Harsh Roshan plays the role of Mettu Chandrashekar, the son of a watchman, who earns his living by doing various jobs. Sridevi Apalla in the role of Jabilli, is a student from a respectable family in the same city. Following their encounter, the duo start talking over the phone.