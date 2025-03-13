Court - State Vs A Nobody release: Ram Jagadeesh directorial movie is set to hit the big screen on the occasion of Holi on March 13, Friday. The Tollywood legal drama is based on a passionate defence attorney who embarks on a fight against prejudice and corruption in the justice system. The attorney represents a teenage client who is wrongly presumed guilty of a serious crime.

With a run-time of 2 hour 25 minutes, the Telugu courtroom drama featuring Priyadarshi in lead role. The star cast features Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi and Rajasekhar Aningi in key roles.

The movie set in 2013 in Visakhapatnam portrays Harsh Roshan in the role of Mettu Chandrashekar as the son of a watchman who earns his living by doing various jobs. Sridevi Apalla plays the role of Jabilli, a student from a respectable family in the same city. Following their encounter, the duo start talking over the phone.

The twist in the plot comes when Mettu gets arrested and is faced with false allegation of the POCSO Act. Check how the the courtroom battle unfolds tomorrow as Jabilli’s uncle Mangapathi, a caste fanatic blinded by honour, is bent on ruining Mettu's life. The riveting courtroom drama is presented by Nameis Nani is reportedly produced with a budget of ₹4 crore.

Many users online praised the high octane and intense courtroom drama. A user on X wrote, “Court: Wins the Case, Hands Down! A solid legal drama packed with intense scenes, tight screenplay, social message, and impactful dialogues. Well done, Nani! ”

Social media reaction Another user stated, “The final message on the misuse of the POCSO Act leaves a lasting impact. Hats off to Director Ram Jagadeesh and Producer Nani for backing such a powerful story!” A third user remarked, "“Started off directly with the main conflict, then shifted to a love story. The courtroom proceedings are good, but something feels missing—maybe a surprise element?”