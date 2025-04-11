‘Crashed, burned’: Ranveer Allahbadia tells Emraan Hashmi about India’s Got Latent row. Actor warns about ‘fake’ friends

Ranveer Allahbadia, who just returned to his podcast after the high-stakes India's Got Latent row, shared his “low phase” with actor Emraan Hashmi and said the last three months have been “such a shock” for him.

Ranveer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, told the ‘Murder’ actor that he was “genuinely at my peak” when a distasteful joke at Samay Raina's show “crashed and burned” everything away.

“At this point, I'm the powder, and the powder is collecting itself to shape up again,” Ranveer told Emraan.

Ranveer Allahbadia became embroiled in controversy for joking about parental sex on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show. The row led to court cases and a temporary ban on his show as well.

The podcaster also spoke about the “glamour and facade” in the entertainment industry regarding “friends”.

Here's what Emraan Hashmi said: Emraan Hashmi, who came to BeerBicep's TRS - The Ranveer Show to promote his upcoming film Ground Zero, warned the YouTuber about fake friends in Bollywood.

“This word ‘friend’—it’s one of the most misused terms in our industry. The people you party with, who come into your life just to get something from you—those are need-based relationships, not real friendships. That’s also part of the glamour,” Emraan explained.

The actor told the podcaster that the only real friends are those who support you when you are at your lowest point in life.

“When your chips are down, you really find out who your true friends are. Everyone else quietly slips away. And then you’re left with the people who truly matter. They are the ones who support you when you’re down. Those are your real friends,” he said.

Ranveer Allahbadia's legal battel: The Supreme Court granted Ranveer interim protection from arrest, though it said his remarks were “vulgar”. The top court also allowed the podcaster to resume his show earlier last month.

However, on April 1, the Supreme Court refused to release his passport and said that it would consider the YouTuber's application after the investigation into the controversial remarks.