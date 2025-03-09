Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 10: Actor Sohum Shah’s film gains pace, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Girish Kohli-directed movie Crazxy's Box Office Collection for the 10th Day rose as people react positively to the movie in the second week after its release on February 28.

Published9 Mar 2025, 06:35 PM IST
Director Girish Kohli’s ’Crazxy’ movie revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (starring Sohum Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.(X)

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 10: Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah's latest movie release, Crazxy, has earned 59 lakh on the second Sunday, March 9, as of the afternoon trends, after its release on Friday, February 28, according to data collected from the industry tracker Sacnilk. 

Crazxy — Movie earnings

The Girish Kohli-directed movie, Crazxy, earned 6.6 crore as of the end of the first week. According to the data, the earnings of the movie remained low and on a downward trajectory in the first week.

However, the film showed momentum in the second week, gaining 30.77 per cent on the second Friday, March 7, and 64.71 per cent on Saturday, March 8, according to the Sacnilk on Sunday, at 6:21 p.m. (IST).

The movie earned 1.4 crore net collections on its 9th day. The estimated earnings are expected to be 8.85 crore in India as of the 10th day after its release. 

Crazxy — Movie demand

The “Crazxy” movie was primarily in demand in regions of Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, and Kolkata, among other cities.

According to the Day 10 data from Sacnilk, as of the afternoon of March 9, Pune recorded 35 per cent, becoming the highest occupancy for the movie in Indian theatres.

Mumbai followed Pune's lead and was at 31.5 per cent occupancy for the shows, Lucknow with 30 per cent, Kolkata with 28 per cent, and Chandigarh at 23 per cent, according to the data report.

Other cities where the movie was noticed to witness traction in terms of theatre occupancy were Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi NCR, etc. 

Crazxy — Details

The Girish Kohli-directed movie starring Tumbbad star Sohum Shah is contending with the highest grosser of 2025, i.e., Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon in the box office collections.

Along with Sohum Shah, others like Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah and Adesh Prasad have produced the movie under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, according to Mint's earlier report.

The movie featured Sohum Shah and Tinnu Anand for the key roles.

The movie's plot shows how Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (starring Sohum Shah) races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter. The movie was re-released after the filmmakers amended the climax scene after receiving some feedback from the viewers.

First Published:9 Mar 2025, 06:35 PM IST
