Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 10: Sohum Shah movie sees 25% drop in earnings on Sunday, mints THIS amount

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 10: Crazxy, produced by Sohum Shah Films, witnessed 25 percent slump in earnings on Sunday, March 9. Sohum Shah starrer was re-released with ‘tweaked’ climax on March 7.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated10 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 10: Sohum Shah movie’s earnings dropped on Sunday amid India versus New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 10: The Bollywood movie starring Sohum Shah, and Tinnu Anand in lead roles experienced 25 percent slump in earnings on Sunday, March 9. A day before, Tumbbad actor's latest movie registered an impressive 64.71 percent increase in collection, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#Crazxy has resonated well with its target audience, and the introduction of a new climax – implemented on its second Friday – has improved its prospects.” He suggested that the drop in earnings was due to the highly anticipated India versus New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 10

Girish Kohli directorial film, which was released on Friday, February 28, raked in 1.05 crore net in India on Second Sunday, Day 10. This brings 10-day theatrical run total to 9.9 crore net. According to Sacnilk data, Crazxy earned 6.6 crore in the first week. To boost earnings, the filmmakers announced “Buy One ticket for #Crazxy and Get One FREE” offer on Book My Show for March 10.

However, the filmmakers suggest that the movie minted 7.18 crore in week 1 and 9-day domestic collection stands at 9.69 crore. 

Crazxy Worldwide Box Office Collection

Produced under the banner Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy did a business of 10.50 crore worldwide during its 9-day theatrical run.

About Crazxy

The narrative revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (played by Sohum Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Actor Sohum Shah in a post on Instagram announced that Crazxy producers "tweaked" the climax of the film Craxzy following viewers' feedback regarding the disappointing ending and have re-released the film. The new version was released in cinemas on March 7. The star cast features Shilpa Shukla, Nimisha Sajayan and Piyush Mishra in key roles, alongside lead actors.

First Published:10 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST
