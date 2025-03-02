Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 2: Sohum Shah’s thriller movie earns more than Reema Kagti’s Superboys Of Malegaon

Sohum Shah's thriller 'Crazxy' has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and nostalgic music, earning 2.15 crore at the box office in just two days. Despite initial struggles, positive word-of-mouth has boosted its performance against competitors like Chhaava and Superboys Of Malegaon.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated2 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM IST
Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 2: Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood, who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.(X)

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 2: Tumbbad fame Sohum Shah helmed Crazxy is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that keeps viewers hooked to their seats until the very end. Despite strong competition from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and rival release Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon, Crazxy has managed to leave its mark at the Indian box office.

Marking Girish Kohli's directorial debut, Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

The one-of-a-kind thriller received a rather underwhelming response at the box office on its opening day; however, Craxy experienced a boost in its collection on Saturday.

In general, the niche genre of Crazxy is mainly for those who love mystery thrillers or are fans of Sohum Shah.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 2:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sohum Shah's thriller, which opened with 1 crore at the Indian box office, saw an uptick in its earnings on Saturday, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and critics reviews.

On Day 2 of its release, Crazxy amassed 1.15 crore, taking the movie's total earnings to 2.15 crore.

According to a PinkVilla report, Crazxy should ideally earn 15 crore or more to be considered a decent grosser at the box office.

The next few days will determine if Crazxy will be able to land well at the box office.

Better than Superboys Of Malegaon

Even though Crazxy's overall earnings were low, it managed to outperform its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon, which could only earn 1.20 crore net in India in two days.

While there is competition between the new releases, both movies have been appreciated for their respective narratives.

Crazxy re-creates old hits

For Crazxy, the makers recreated two songs, "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" from 1998's Satya and "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu" from Inquilaab (1984).

Shah, who has also produced the movie in collaboration with Adesh Prasad and Ankit Jain, said they bought the rights to these hit tracks as they fit into the film's narrative.

 

 

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM IST
