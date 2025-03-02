Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 3: After having a slow start, Tumbbad fame Sohum Shah helmed 'Crazxy' gained some momentum at the box office on Sunday. It managed to leave its mark at the Indian box office, despite being placed against Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and rival release Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Crazxy managed to mint an estimated amount of ₹1.23 crore (India net) on Sunday. With this, Crazxy total estimated India net income stood at ₹3.58 crore.

Crazxy had an overall 23.54% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, with its morning show had 16.97 percent occupancy, afternoon shows had 23.02 percent and evening shows 30.63 percent occupancy.

Sohum Shah's film had the maximum occupancy at Chennai (56 percent), followed by Pune (39.67 percent), Hyderabad (35.67 percent), Mumbai (32 percent), Bengaluru (31.67 percent) and Ahmedabad (31 percent).

Until Saturday, Crazxy has a worldwide collection of ₹2.35 crore, as it earned ₹1 crore on Friday and ₹2.35 crore on Saturday.

About Crazxy: Marking Girish Kohli's directorial debut, Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

The one-of-a-kind thriller received a rather underwhelming response at the box office on its opening day; however, Craxy experienced a boost in its collection on Saturday.

In general, the niche genre of Crazxy is mainly for those who love mystery thrillers or are fans of Sohum Shah. Sohum Shah's stellar performance in 'Crazxy' has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Crazxy re-creates old hits: For Crazxy, the makers recreated two songs, "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" from 1998's Satya and "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu" from Inquilaab (1984).