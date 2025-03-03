Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 3: Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy was in for a nominal growth in earnings on its opening Sunday. Dented by the massive success of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, this edge-of-the-seat thriller is expected to do well on weekdays due to positive word-of-mouth from viewers and critics alike.

Made on a controlled budget with mainly one actor at the forefront, Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

According to a PinkVilla report, Crazxy should ideally earn ₹15 crore or more in its lifetime to be considered a decent grosser at the box office.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 3: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sohum Shah's thriller, which opened with Rs1 crore at the Indian box office, saw an uptick in its earnings on the weekend.

On Day 3 of its release, Crazxy amassed ₹1.50 crore, taking the movie's total earnings to ₹3.85 crore.

The Pinkvilla report said that to establish its strong footing, Crazxy should ideally have collected at least ₹5 crore in the first weekend.

Better numbers than Superboys Of Malegaon Even though Crazxy's overall earnings were low, it outperformed its rival release, Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon, which could only earn ₹1.88 crore net in India in three days.

While there is competition between the new releases, both movies have been appreciated for their respective narratives.

About Crazxy Marking Girish Kohli's directorial debut, the film keeps viewers hooked to their seats until the very end. In general, the niche genre of Crazxy is mainly for those who love mystery thrillers or are fans of Sohum Shah.

The actor-producer of the movie said it took them eight years to get the film up for a release.

“We thought studios would come to us after the success of Tumbbad but they did not give us any money. Things got even more delayed because of Covid,” Shah told PTI in an interview.

“Finally, I did some 'jugaad' and we started working on the film in 2022. The circle of Crazxy is finally complete after eight years,” he added.