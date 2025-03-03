Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 3: Sohum Shah’s movie survives Chhaava storm

Sohum Shah's Crazxy has made a surprising impact at the box office, overcoming fierce competition from Chhaava. Despite a slow start, the film is buoyed by positive reviews and word-of-mouth.

Livemint
Updated3 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 3: Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood, who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.(X)

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 3: Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy was in for a nominal growth in earnings on its opening Sunday. Dented by the massive success of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, this edge-of-the-seat thriller is expected to do well on weekdays due to positive word-of-mouth from viewers and critics alike.

Made on a controlled budget with mainly one actor at the forefront, Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

According to a PinkVilla report, Crazxy should ideally earn 15 crore or more in its lifetime to be considered a decent grosser at the box office.

Advertisement
Also Read | Chhaava Box Office Day 17: Vicky Kaushal’s movie eyes ₹600 crore worldwide

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 3:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sohum Shah's thriller, which opened with Rs1 crore at the Indian box office, saw an uptick in its earnings on the weekend.

On Day 3 of its release, Crazxy amassed 1.50 crore, taking the movie's total earnings to 3.85 crore.

The Pinkvilla report said that to establish its strong footing, Crazxy should ideally have collected at least 5 crore in the first weekend.

Also Read | Crazxy Twitter review: Netizens hail Sohum Shah, calls movie a must-watch

Better numbers than Superboys Of Malegaon

Even though Crazxy's overall earnings were low, it outperformed its rival release, Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon, which could only earn 1.88 crore net in India in three days.

While there is competition between the new releases, both movies have been appreciated for their respective narratives.

Advertisement
Also Read | Poonam Pandey, Rakhi Sawant’s cameo in Crazxy leaves internet amazed

About Crazxy

Marking Girish Kohli's directorial debut, the film keeps viewers hooked to their seats until the very end. In general, the niche genre of Crazxy is mainly for those who love mystery thrillers or are fans of Sohum Shah.

The actor-producer of the movie said it took them eight years to get the film up for a release.

“We thought studios would come to us after the success of Tumbbad but they did not give us any money. Things got even more delayed because of Covid,” Shah told PTI in an interview.

“Finally, I did some 'jugaad' and we started working on the film in 2022. The circle of Crazxy is finally complete after eight years,” he added.

For Crazxy, the makers recreated two songs, "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" from 1998's Satya and "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu" from Inquilaab (1984) as they fit into the film's narrative.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentCrazxy Box Office Collection Day 3: Sohum Shah’s movie survives Chhaava storm
First Published:3 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App