Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 4: The Tumbbad-famous Sohum Shah-helmed Crazxy witnessed a significant fall in its earnings on its first Monday. The movie, barely surviving at the Indian box office amid the massive success of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, was expected to see improved numbers on weekdays due to positive word-of-mouth from viewers and critics alike.

A Pinkvilla report said a film made on a controlled budget with mainly one actor at the forefront should ideally earn ₹15 crore or more in its lifetime to be considered a decent grosser at the box office.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 4: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sohum Shah's thriller, which opened with ₹1 crore at the Indian box office, saw a decline of 52.14 per cent in its earnings on the weekend.

On Day 4 of its release, Crazxy amassed ₹67 lakh, taking the movie's total earnings to ₹4.42 crore.

The Pinkvilla report said that to establish its strong footing, Crazxy should ideally have collected at least ₹5 crore in the first weekend.

About Crazxy: Marking Girish Kohli's directorial debut, Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

The one-of-a-kind thriller received a rather underwhelming response at the box office on its opening day; however, Craxy experienced a boost in its collection on Saturday.

In general, the niche genre of Crazxy is mainly for those who love mystery thrillers or are fans of Sohum Shah. Sohum Shah's stellar performance in Crazxy has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Crazxy re-creates old hits: For Crazxy, the makers recreated two songs, "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" from 1998's Satya and "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu" from Inquilaab (1984).