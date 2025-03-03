Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 4: Sohum Shah’s film earning declines, mints THIS amount

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 4: The Tumbbad-famous Sohum Shah-helmed 'Crazxy' failed to manage the weekend momentum, and its earnings dipped on Monday. Despite being placed against Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and rival release Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon, 'Crazxy' somehow managed to leave its mark at the Indian box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Crazxy managed to mint an estimated amount of ₹50 lakh (India net) on Monday. With this, Crazxy total estimated India net income stood at ₹4.25 Cr crore.

Advertisement

Crazxy had an overall 13.33 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with its morning show had 8.70 percent occupancy, afternoon shows had 12.48 percent and evening shows 18.80 percent occupancy.

Sohum Shah's film had the maximum occupancy at Kolkata (24 percent), followed by Ahmedabad (22.33 percent), Bhopal (17 percent), Pune (16.33 percent), Bengaluru (15 percent), Mumbai (13.33 percent)Hyderabad (12 percent).

Until Sunday, Crazxy has a worldwide collection of ₹4.45 crore, as it earned ₹1 crore on Friday, ₹1.35 crore on Saturday and ₹1.4 crore on Sunday.

About Crazxy: Marking Girish Kohli's directorial debut, Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

The one-of-a-kind thriller received a rather underwhelming response at the box office on its opening day; however, Craxy experienced a boost in its collection on Saturday.

Advertisement

In general, the niche genre of Crazxy is mainly for those who love mystery thrillers or are fans of Sohum Shah. Sohum Shah's stellar performance in 'Crazxy' has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Crazxy re-creates old hits: For Crazxy, the makers recreated two songs, "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" from 1998's Satya and "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu" from Inquilaab (1984).