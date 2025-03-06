Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 7: Tumbbad fame Sohum Shah's film Crazxy continues to fall flat at the box office. The film had picked up momentum during on Saturday and Sunday, however, it dropped sharply on Monday. Amid this, makers have decided to re-release the film with some changes to the climax, as requested by viewers.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Crazxy earned around ₹65 lakh (India net) on Thursday. With the earnings of day 7, the total business of Crazxy now stands at ₹6.60 crore.

On Thursday, the Sohum Shah film witnessed an overall 10.39% Hindi Occupancy. While its morning shows had 5.16% occupancy, afternoon shows had 11.23% occupancy and evening shows 14.49% occupancy.

Crazxy to re-release with changes The film is currently clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, the highest grossing film of 2025 and Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sohum released a statement and announced that he has tweaked the climax of Crazxy as many expressed the film could be better. The new version of Crazxy will release on Friday.

His statement read, “Making films is only half the journey your love completes it. The overwhelming support for Crazxy has been truly humbling. We can tell these stories because of audiences like you, who stand by us and inspire us. Many of you shared that you wanted more from the climax. We hear you."

It further added, "To make your cinematic experience better, more immersive, thrilling, and insightful, we’ve tweaked the climax a little bit with a little surprise thrown in too - catch the new version in cinemas starting this Friday. Hope you enjoy it.”