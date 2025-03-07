Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 8: Sohum Shah’s film picks up pace with BOGO offer

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 8: Tumbbad star Sohum Shah's film Crazxy has gained momentum slightly at the box office. The film re-released on Friday with a tweaked climax as per viewers' request. Currently, cinemas are offering a buy-one, get-one free offer on tickets for Crazxy.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 8 According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Crazxy earned ₹85 lakh on day 8, its second Friday. It is slightly better than Thursday when it had minted ₹around 65 lakh. However, the final figures for Friday, March 7, are subject to changes as these are the early estimates from the website.

With the earnings of day 8, the total business of Crazxy now stands at ₹7.45 crore. The film business might improve further owing to the weekend.

BOGO offer for Crazxy Currently, Bookmyshow is offering a buy-one, get-one offer for Crazxy.

The film marked an overall 14.71% Hindi Occupancy on its 8th day since release. While its morning shows had 7.38% occupancy, afternoon shows had 16.01% occupancy and evening shows had 20.73% occupancy.

Talking about the Crazxy, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Crazxy fares well in Week 1, aided by the #BOGO ticket offer, which continues through Weekend 2 [till Saturday]… With no major releases around, the film stands a chance of achieving a respectable lifetime total. However, much depends on how audiences respond to the new climax, which takes effect today. Crazxy [Week 1] Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.55 cr, Sun 1.60 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 72 lacs, Wed 76 lacs, Thu 70 lacs. Total: ₹ 7.18 cr.”

About Crazxy Crazxy is clashing with the highest grosser of 2024, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon at the box office in India.