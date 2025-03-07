Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 8: Sohum Shah's movie continued its dismal performance on movie theatres on Thursday. Crazxy, featuring Tumbbad-fame actor earned an estimated ₹67 lakh on March 7.

The movie is barely surviving against Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The movie collection is expected to improve during the weekend. Here are all details about Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 8.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 8 The Crazxy movie earned an estimated ₹67 lakh on Thursday, bringing its total first-week collection to ₹6.62 crore. There are chances that the movie's performance may improve this weekend. Crazxy's total box office collection stood at ₹6.63 crore on March 7.

Crazxy's climax changed after audience feedback The movie was directed by Girish Kohli. After receiving negative feedback for Crazxy's disappointing ending, Kohli and Shah announced that they have "tweaked" the climax of the film Crazxy.

After the massive success of Tumbaad, actor-producer Sohum returned with a thriller film, Craxzy, last month. While the trailer and the actor's performance were widely appreciated by the audience, many felt that the climax reduced the overall thrilling experience of the film.

Taking the viewer's response into consideration, the makers have now decided to change the climax to attract more audience. The new climax will be available in the cinemas starting on Friday.

About Crazxy The movie has been directed by Girish Kohli and produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. The movie released on 28 February 2025. Sohum received immense applaud for his movie Tumbbad. The sequel of the movie is in the works and may be released in coming years.