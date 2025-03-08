Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 9: Tumbbad star Sohum Shah's latest film Crazxy continues to show upward trend at the box office. The film recently announced at buy-one, get-one free offer on tickets, working in their favour.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Crazxy earned ₹97 lakh on day 9, its second Saturday. It is to be noted that the final earnings for March 8 are subject to changes as these are the early estimates from the website.

As per the portal, the total business of Crazxy now stands at ₹8.42 crore. The film business improved owing to the growing footfall at the theatres on weekends. Saturday also marked increased business due to International Women's Day.

Crazxy marked an overall 24.80% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, March 8. It is way better than the 14.71% Hindi Occupancy on its previous day, March 7. While its morning shows had 11.44% occupancy, afternoon shows had 28.21% occupancy and evening shows had 34.74% occupancy.

Film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Crazxy remains super-steady, collects higher than its weekday numbers on the second Friday... The #BOGO ticket offer – active since the first Monday [Day 4] – has played a key role in sustaining footfalls. Incidentally, the #BOGO ticket offer – launched on Monday [Day 4] – will continue uninterrupted till Sunday [Day 10]. #Crazxy [Week 2] Fri 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice (sic)”

Crazxy Crazxy is clashing with the highest grosser of 2024, Vicky Kaushal- starrer Chhaava and Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon at the box office in India.

The film is directed by debutant Girish Kohli. It is backed by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah and Adesh Prasad under Sohum Shah Films.