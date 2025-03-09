Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 9: Tumbbad star Sohum Shah's latest movie, Crazxy, saw a 47 per cent rise in its earnings on Saturday, Day 9 of its theatrical release. To help the dying trends, the makers resorted to a buy-one-get-one-free offer on tickets, said film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh.

Its business also improved due to the growing footfall at the weekend theatres. Saturday also marked increased business due to International Women's Day.

According to a PinkVilla report, Crazxy should ideally earn ₹15 crore or more in its lifetime to be considered a decent grosser at the box office.

Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 9: Sohum Shah's thriller, which opened with Rs1 crore at the Indian box office, saw an uptick in its earnings on the weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 9 of its release, Crazxy witnessed a 47.06 per cent increase in its earnings, amassing ₹1.25 crore. The total business of Crazxy now stands at ₹8.7 crore.

Crazxy: Occupancy Crazxy marked an overall 29.39% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, March 8. It is way better than the 14.71% Hindi Occupancy on its previous day, March 7.

While its morning shows had 11.44% occupancy, afternoon shows had 28.21% occupancy and evening shows had 34.74% occupancy.

Crazxy Crazxy is clashing with the highest grosser of 2025, Vicky Kaushal- starrer Chhaava and Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon at the box office in India.

The film is directed by debutant Girish Kohli. It is backed by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah and Adesh Prasad under Sohum Shah Films.