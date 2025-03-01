Crazxy Twitter review: Actor Sohum Shah has been widely praised for his “stellar performance” in his latest thriller, Crazxy, which was released in theatres on Friday, February 28.

Social media users claim that Shah carried the entire film on his own shoulders and have deemed the “mind-bending” movie a “must-watch” for those who love psychological thrillers.

Helmed by first-time director Girish Kohli, Crazxy revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Check out Twitter (now X) reviews for Crazxy: “A mind-bending ride packed with unexpected twists! Gripping story, intense performances, and stunning visuals make it a must-watch. If you love psychological thrillers, this one’s for you!” a social media user said.

“Crazxy is a one show movie by Sohum Shah, what a stellar performance, the screenplay is a story in itself. This movie isn't for everyone, those on the liking side of Andhadhun and Bluffmaster will love it...” added another user.

One netizen said, “Crazxy lives up to its name: wild, unpredictable, and utterly gripping!” “Sohum Shah delivers a powerhouse performance, carrying the entire film effortlessly. It's an intense ride from start to finish, and I highly recommend it to everyone!” he added.

“Just watched Crazxy. Brilliant, unique, fresh film in terms of concept, writing, cinematography, direction, and acting as well. It will be a milestone in Indian cinema. What a crazy film, Sohum Shah. Congo to you and Girish Kohli for this amazing piece of art,” said another user.

“Just watched Crazxy and it's an extremely well made film. Sohum Shah carries the entire film on his own shoulders, excelling in every scene. Has a complete edge of the seat experience with a powerful climax. Such films need to be supported,” a netizen exclaimed.

Crazxy re-creates old hits For Crazxy the makers recreated two songs "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" from 1998's Satya and "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu" from Inquilaab (1984).