Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025: Big wins for The Studio, The Penguin & Severance

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025 took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring the behind-the-scenes talent and onscreen performers who make TV shine. The evening was full of wins, laughs and celebrating the best of the year, as reported by Deadline. Apple TV+ scored 15 wins with The Studio and Severance.

Creative Arts Emmys 2025: Big winners of the night Leading the tally, Apple TV+’s The Studio earned nine awards, the most of the evening. The show won in categories such as casting, costumes, editing, sound, music supervision, and cinematography. Actor Bryan Cranston also picked up the Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the show.

HBO Max’s The Penguin scored eight wins. It was recognized for hairstyling, costumes, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects. The show also won music composition and contemporary costumes for a limited series.

Severance, another Apple TV+ drama, followed with six awards. It won in production design, sound mixing, cinematography, music score, and title design. Merritt Wever was honored as Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the series.

Other notable winners Disney+’s Andor collected four Emmys, including costumes, editing, production design, and visual effects. Netflix’s Arcane also won four trophies, including Outstanding Animated Program. Love, Death + Robots, also from Netflix, earned four juried awards for animation design.

The Boys from Prime Video took home three awards, including stunt coordination and Original Music and Lyrics. Bridgerton earned three Emmys, with Julie Andrews winning for voice-over performance. The Pitt (HBO Max) and Adolescence (Netflix) each won two awards.

Rebel Ridge was named Outstanding TV Movie, while House of the Dragon won for fantasy makeup.

Fun moments on stage Host Maya Rudolph set the tone early, calling the Creative Arts Emmys “the real Emmys” because they honor the people “who make all the magic happen.”

The night was not without laughs. Costume winner John Walter Glaser from Bridgerton had trouble keeping his pants up during his acceptance. The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic, who won for Performer in a Short Form Comedy, joked about watching “too much Fox News” and even thanked “the Deep State.” Meanwhile, Hacks writer Robby Hoffman surprised the audience by vaping on stage before announcing a category.

What’s next? The Creative Arts Emmys will continue Sunday night with 49 more awards, covering writing, casting, makeup, and editing. The event will be broadcast on FXX on September 13 at 8 pm ET/PT, and will stream on Hulu until October 7, just ahead of the Primetime Emmys.

