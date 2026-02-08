Creativity, narrative define Day 1 of FDCI India Mens Weekend 2026, with Rajesh Pratap Singh delivering powerful finale

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 8 (ANI): Day 1 of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 marked a grand opening against the regal backdrop of Jaipur's iconic Diggi Palace, bringing to the fore a confident and magnificent tone for a weekend that celebrates the rise of men's fashion.

With a unique combination of craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary design, the opening day showcased how tradition and modernity can shape the future of menswear.

Speaking of which, at the heart of the showcase was the 'House of Glenfiddich x Three Sixty Collection,' presented as a design-led expression of considered living and enduring craftsmanship.

The show kicked off with Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection, an ode to her Sidhpur roots, as she translated Victorian havelis and pastel hues into a spring narrative. She was followed by the 'Son of a Noble Snob,' the name behind Akshaye Khanna's famous looks as Rehman Dakait in 'Dhurandhar.'

The designer label presented a lineup of modern and earthy interpretations of menswear, offering insight into their relaxed tailoring. With a muted colour palette ranging from olive greens and dark blacks to sand, beige, and more, the collection also featured loose, fluid silhouettes, signalling a shift toward comfort-driven choices.

Also present was Kommal and Ratul Sood's 'The Nocturne Collection,' which showcased a layered menswear deeply rooted in hand-crafted silhouettes. The collection also featured jewel-toned fine wools and satin jacquard fabrics in geometric weaves, paired with youthful, relaxed layering.

Siddartha Tytler's take on menswear, inspired by his friends, offered a fresh look at traditional men's wear.

While Paresh Lamba's 'Kaivalya' explored Indo-Western ceremonial dressing with architectural black silhouettes, disciplined tailoring, and controlled embellishment, Nitin Bal Chauhan's mystical collection brought ancient craftsmanship into focus, largely inspired by the Himalayan folk tale of Gugga.

In the finale presentations, Ashish Soni's collections featured a layered menswear wardrobe rooted in comfort and softened, earthy textiles. He also included premium leather travel duffles, sling bags and waist bags, portfolio pieces, and refined luggage trolleys in rich brown, black, tan, and green.

Delivering a powerful closing, designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection brought Day 1 to an end, leaving many reflecting on his restrained storytelling of the world's current reality. With the faces hidden, gazes lowered, and a solemn mood, a sense of performance also took centre stage.

