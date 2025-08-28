How influencer talent agencies are reinventing crisis management in 2025
Pratishtha Bagai 4 min read 28 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
With the creator economy facing rising legal risks, trolling, and reputational threats, agencies are investing in legal teams, public relations experts, mental health support, and digital conduct training to protect their creators.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Recently, an entertainment influencer’s video calling out a high-end restaurant for subpar ingredients went viral, but the creator received a legal notice demanding an apology and retraction. Yet, without bowing to pressure, the influencer’s agency stepped in to defend him and propose a second review.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story