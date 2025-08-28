How influencer talent agencies are reinventing crisis management in 2025

Recently, an entertainment influencer’s video calling out a high-end restaurant for subpar ingredients went viral, but the creator received a legal notice demanding an apology and retraction. Yet, without bowing to pressure, the influencer’s agency stepped in to defend him and propose a second review.

Though the best crisis is the one avoided, influencers, who are in the business of quick thinking and witty repartee, find themselves battling controversies that require professional help—a role that their talent management agencies are increasingly being called upon to handle.

“At a fundamental level, our agency’s business is tied to the reputation and demand for our creators," says Ayush Guha, business head at creator18, a leading agency managing lifestyle and entertainment influencers.

Consequently, the agencies are aggressively investing in robust crisis management to safeguard their assets—creators—who fuel their revenues and growth. Once seen primarily as deal brokers between creators and brands, the agencies are rapidly transforming into comprehensive protectors amid escalating scrutiny and volatility in the creator economy this year.

The stakes are high. The thriving ₹3,500 crore influencer economy in India is no longer just about sponsorships and collaborations; it is now about managing reputations in a volatile digital environment where creators can face backlash, boycotts, and litigation.

Agencies such as Monk Entertainment have expanded their legal wings by as much as 50% this year, bringing on board senior lawyers with an average of six or more years of litigation and advisory experience. Interestingly, while some talent managers are relatively new to the industry, the legal teams have seasoned professionals who handle the fine print and fights that come with public controversies. This bifurcation reflects the growing complexity of the influencer business, where legal acumen is as critical as talent scouting.

Legal help

“After facing legal challenges in the past, we decided to implement strict legal vetting of all scripts and videos, particularly those that review or critique products and brands," shares Kunal Chhabhria, cofounder of CollabX, which manages lifestyle and entertainment talent. Legal experts clear content before it goes live, ensuring creators steer clear of potential defamatory or misleading claims.

This oversight is crucial in managing so-called “de-influencers," whose content often challenges brands' marketing narratives. Agencies have become adept at balancing creative freedom with legal risk mitigation, protecting creators from lawsuits or threats that can quickly escalate into costly public relations disasters.

Contracts, too, have evolved into complex legal documents, becoming yet another area for the agencies to manage. “Our contracts today include clauses relating to exclusivity periods, campaign timelines, and brand compatibility restrictions," said Ayush Tiwari, vice president of Monk Entertainment.

“In the past, we’ve inevitably found ourselves in legal crossfires and difficult circumstances," said Tiwari of Monk Entertainment, which has YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia as a co-founder. Those challenging moments have been some of the greatest learning curves for the organisation. “Each experience has pushed us to adapt quickly, strengthen our processes, and build a more resilient framework for both our creators and our business," he said.

The high stakes have brought stress and mental health issues into the mix. So, who do influencers call? Their talent management agencies.

Towards this end, Monk Entertainment has informally partnered with mental health professionals, offering therapy sessions that creators can opt into confidentially. This approach preserves creators’ professional longevity, which, in turn, sustains the agency’s business.

When independent creators seek professional management now, they consider an agency’s crisis preparedness a crucial factor in their choice, especially since they regularly share a portion of their commission with these firms.

Permanent digital footprint

“With everything we say or do being permanently online, you never know when something might be taken out of context or blown out of proportion," said Mohit Mamoria, co-creator of the quiz channelArey Pata Hai, who is exploring options for talent management.

He said that it’s essential to have a management team that can be a reliable support during a crisis. “Searching for a new team while you’re already overwhelmed by the crisis is unimaginable. It’s like fixing the roof before the rains start, not when it’s already pouring."

Amiya Swarup, marketing advisory leader at consulting firm EY, said, “As creators face unprecedented public and legal scrutiny, talent management agencies must move beyond deal-making to establish robust SOPs (standard operating procedures) for crisis management."Just as brands have evolved brand-safety protocols, agencies, too, need legal firewalls and structured processes to safeguard both their talent and their own credibility.

Agencies are becoming adept at managing area and lingo issues, too. As CollabX's Chhabhria said, “Agencies are getting smarter about regional and language-specific risks as they can make or break the campaign." They work with local experts and creators who understand the culture, slang, and sensitivities of the audience, making the content feel authentic and less likely to backfire.

On top of that, agencies use different software as a service (SaaS) tools and dashboards to flag any language or region-specific risks. "But ultimately, the biggest safeguard comes from building close relationships with creators—when you genuinely understand a community, you know how content will land, and that keeps campaigns both safe and successful," Chhabria added.

The transformation of influencer talent agencies into 360-degree protectors marks a maturing phase of the creator economy in India. What started as a matchmaking service between creators and brands now resembles a corporate-style talent management model seen in traditional entertainment industries.

“As the creator economy grows, the ecosystem comes more into the limelight—one misstep can cost creators campaigns and careers, as we have seen from recent controversies. Moreover, everything still remains on the internet as your digital footprint," creator18’s Guha observed. Agencies must therefore act as both growth enablers and crisis insurers.

Monk’s Tiwari sums it up succinctly, “We can’t prevent controversies entirely, but we can make sure creators don’t feel abandoned when controversies hit."