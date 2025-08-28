How influencer talent agencies are reinventing crisis management in 2025

Agencies such as Monk Entertainment have expanded their legal wings by as much as 50% this year, bringing on board senior lawyers with an average of six or more years of litigation and advisory experience. Interestingly, while some talent managers are relatively new to the industry, the legal teams have seasoned professionals who handle the fine print and fights that come with public controversies. This bifurcation reflects the growing complexity of the influencer business, where legal acumen is as critical as talent scouting.