Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT release: When and where to watch Pankaj Tripathi return as Mishra ji for web series

Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT release: The highly anticipated fourth season of Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter, is set for its online premiere.

In this season, Pankaj Tripathi returns as the astute lawyer Madhav Mishra, navigating a complex case involving a troubled family entangled in a murder mystery.

Pankaj Tripathi told the Indian Express that the web series is like a homecoming to him.

“Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it's like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me,” he said.

Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT release: When and where to watch? Hotstar's original courtroom drama Criminal Justice is returning for a fourth season on JioHotstar.

Announcing the return of the Pankaj Tripathi-helmed web series, the OTT platform said, “Iss baar sach ke do nahi, teen pehlu hain. Mishra Ji ke career ke sabse pecheede case ke liye thoda intezaar aur!”

JioHotstar said Criminal Justice Season 4 will start streaming online from May 29, Thursday.

Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT release: Plot In Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, Madhav Mishra returns to face his most demanding case yet. Set in a world where every truth is layered and nothing is as it seems, the series plunges viewers into a gripping legal drama filled with emotional and ethical complexity.

As Mishra manoeuvres through tangled courtroom battles and deep moral conflicts, the story delves into the fragile boundaries between justice, truth, and family loyalty.

With each episode revealing unexpected twists, the tension steadily mounts, keeping audiences hooked as Mishra tirelessly seeks justice amid mounting personal and professional stakes.

Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT release: Cast Directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice Season 4 marks the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, the lead of the show.