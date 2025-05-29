Criminal Justice Season 4 public review: Fans annoyed by weekly episodes of Pankaj Tripathi's show: ‘Want justice’

Criminal Justice Season 4 public review: Pankaj Tripathi is back with the new season of his hit legal drama, Criminal Justice. Criminal Justice Season 4, A Family Matter, is now streaming on JioHotstar starting Thursday and social media is flooded with first impressions from the fans.

Criminal Justice Season 4 public review While fans usually usually decide a show’s fate within hours of its OTT premiere, this time it was different. Many were left frustrated and disappointed by the platform’s new staggered release format.

The show premiered on the OTT platform with only three episodes. Each new episode of the season will stream every Thursday.

Many took to X, formerly Twitter and slammed JioHotstar for their new release format.

A user wrote on the platform, “Started watching Criminal Justice Season 4 — the mood was perfectly set. But after just three episodes, I realized... that’s it? To the management of @JioHotstar and #CriminalJustice4 what kind of justice system drops just one episode every Thursday? Fans want Criminal Justice, not episodic torture!”

“Dear @JioHotstar, please release Criminal Justice Season 4's all episodes on the same day. This every week release method is so annoying. I haven't watched The Last of Us 2 yet still waiting for all episodes. I'll do the same for CJ4. Please (sic),” added another.

One more user posted, “It's tooo annoying that only 3 episodes released of Criminal Justice Season 4, this practice of @JioHotstar will kill the joy of binge-watch experience, please release all the episodes together (sic).”

Yet another user said on the micro-blogging site: “Can't you release all the episodes for a binge-watch @JioHotstar You are killing the Golden goose by releasing fewer episodes. In this day and time who has the patience to wait for a week?”

Someone else also said, “It's absolutely INFURIATING! Waited almost a YEAR for Criminal Justice Season 4, and now @JioHotstar and @ApplauseSocial are dragging it out even more?! Only 3 episodes released and then one episode every Thursday?! This is not how you treat loyal viewers!”

Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT release Currently, only the first three episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4 are available on the OTT platform. They are titled-- 'A Birthday to Remember,’ ‘Buried Secrets,’ and ‘Quid pro quo.’

The new season stars Pankaj Tripathi in his popular role as lawyer Madhav Mishra. It also has Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Khushboo Atre and Asha Negi.