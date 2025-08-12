Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged after 8 years of dating; she flaunts gigantic ring, check out its price

Five kids and 8 years of dating later, finally Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner, model Georgina Rodriguez are engaged. The Portuguese football star might be getting married soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez are engaged The news arrived from Georgina who took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of her massive engagement ring. Her photo featured her freshly manicured hands resting atop Ronaldo's. The star of the pic? A massive diamond ring.

Georgina Rodriguez got a gigantic, oval-shaped diamond when Cristiano finally popped the questioned. "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," she wrote in the translated caption.

Everything about Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancé Georgina's engagement ring Georgina's engagement ring came with an oval-cut centre stone and two side stones.

While the couple is yet to reveal details of the ring, a report by page six claims that the ring can cost up to $2 and $5 million.

The report quoted Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat who estimated the ring's centre stone to be of D color and flawless clarity, potentially weighing over 30 carats. It can be reportedly valued at $5 million.

Laura Taylor, engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, estimated that the centre stone to weigh in between 15 and 20 carats, whose price can be more than $2 million easily.

“The center stone is flanked by substantial side diamonds, adding even more sparkle and making the already impressive main stone look even larger,” she told the portal and added that it’s likely set in platinum for security.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's love story Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid where Georgina was a store assistant.

In Georgina's Netflix series, I am Georgina, the couple revealed details about their early dating life . As per the English audio translation of that time, Cristiano thought Georgina was a “very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age.”

"Many times he'd come after work," Georgina said on the show.

"He would come, I remember once, in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean, people couldn't believe it."

Ronaldo added, "It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. ... We would go home, and there we would go into our own world."

