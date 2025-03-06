Critics’ Choice Awards 2025 nomination: Abhishek Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh clash for Best Actor | Full list

On Thursday, the Film Critics Guild announced the nominations for this year's Critics Choice Awards 2025. From Abhishek Bachchan in the race for Best Actor against Diljit Dosanjh to Ravi Kishan in Best Supporting Role category, this year's nominees have been divided into categories: Short Film, Documentary, Web Series and Feature Film.

Talking about being nominated for I Want To Talk in the Best Actor category, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I am truly honored to be nominated for Best Actor for ‘I Want To Talk’ by the Film Critics Guild. This film has been an incredibly special journey, and to have my performance recognized by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.”

Advertisement

Konkona Sen Sharma, who is nominated for Killer Soup in the Best Actress category, added, “To be nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards is always an honour, to be nominated for Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup makes it even more special! I’m thrilled, thank you!”

Check out the full list of nomination of 7th Critics' Choice Awards 2025 : Short Films Nominations Category: Best Short Film IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Obur

Taak (Tracker)

Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Director Bonita Rajpurohit- IYKYK (If You Know You Know”

Prateek Vats - Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Faraz Ali -Obur

Ajai Vishwanath -Starch

Udit Khurana -Taak (Tracker)

Category: Best Actor Kayan Dadyburjor - Halfway

Kumar Chheda - Halfway

Harish Khanna for - Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Advertisement

Aaqib Nazir Dinda - Obur

George Vijay - Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Actress Menuka Pradhan - Crossing Borders

Sheeba Chaddha - Night Queen

Indu Sharma - Riha (Unlocked)

Gayatri Patel Bahl - Strach

Jyoti Dogra - Taak (Tracker)

Category: Best Writing Bonita Rajpurohit - IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

Vindhya Gupta - Jooyein (Lice)

Faraz Ali for - Obur

Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini - The Slow Train

Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava - Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Cinematography Kartik Parmar - Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)

Appu Prabhakar - Crossing Borders

Avinash Arun Dhaware - Monsoon Walk

Anand Bansal - Obur

Tarkash Mehta - Taak (Tracker)

Documentary Nominations Against the Tide

And, Towards Happy Alleys

Nocturnes

Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)

Advertisement

The Midwife's Confession

Web Series Nominations Category: Best Web Series Brinda

Freedom at Midnight

Killer Soup

Poacher

Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Director Surya Manoj Vangala - Brinda

Nikkhil Advani - Freedom at Midnight

Abhishek Chaubey - Killer Soup

Richie Mehta - Poacher

Sumeet Vyas - Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Actor Mihir Godbole - Lampan

Ravi Kishan - Maamla Legal Hai

Barun Sobti - Raat Jawaan Hai

Kay Kay Menon - Shekhar Home

Tahir Raj Bhasin - Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2

Category: Best Actress Swastika Mukherjee - Bijoya

Trisha Krishnan - Brinda

Konkona Sen Sharma - Killer Soup

Nimisha Sajayan - Poacher

Anjali Anand - Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Supporting Actor Rajesh Tailang - Bandish Bandits S2

Rajendra Chawla - Freedom at Midnight

Advertisement

Rajesh Khattar - Murder in Mahim

Faisal Malik - Panchayat S3

Dibyendu Bhattacharya - Poacher

Category: Best Supporting Actress Divya Dutta - Bandish Bandits S2

Nidhi Bisht - Maamla Legal Hai

Sai Tamhankar - Manvat Murders

Kani Kusruti - Poacher

Priya Bapat - Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Writing Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi - Bandish Bandits S2

Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna - Brinda

Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor - Freedom at Midnight

Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran - Poacher

Khyati Anand Puthran - Raat Jawaan Hai

Feature Films Nomination Category: Best Film All We Imagine As Light

Amar Singh Chamkila

Family

Girls Will Be Girls

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Laapataa Ladies

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys

Padatik

Paradise

Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Director Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila

Shuchi Talati - Girls Will Be Girls

Chidambaram - Manjummel Boys

Dominic Sangma - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran - Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila

Abhishek Bachchan - I Want To Talk

Soori - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Chandan Sen - Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)

Category: Best Actress Kani Kusruti - All We Imagine As Light

Preeti Panigrahi - Girls Will Be Girls

Anna Ben - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Darshana Rajendran - Paradise

Urvashi for - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Category: Best Supporting Actor Anjan Dutt - Chaalchitra Ekhon

Raghav Juyal - Kill

Advertisement

Vijayaraghavan - Kishkindha Kaandam

Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies

Mahendra Perera - Paradise

Category: Best Supporting Actress Divya Prabha - All We Imagine As Light

Kani Kusruti- Girls Will Be Girls

Sai Abhinaya - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Chhaya Kadam - Laapataa Ladies

Parvathy Thiruvothu - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Category: Best Writing Anand Ekarshi -Aattam

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma - Laapataa Ladies

Chidambaram - Manjummel Boys

Dominic Sangma - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Cinematography Sunil K. S. - Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

Ranabir Das - All We Imagine As Light

Rafey Mehmood - Kill

Shyju Khalid - Manjummel Boys

Tojo Xavier - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Editing Aarti Bajaj - Amar Singh Chamkila

Shivkumar V. Panicker - Kill

Advertisement

Vivek Harshan - Manjummel Boys

Srijit Mukherjee - Padatik

A. Sreekar Prasad - Paradise