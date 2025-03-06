Critics’ Choice Awards 2025 nomination: Abhishek Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh clash for Best Actor | Full list

  • Critics' Choice Awards 2025 sees nominations divided into categories: Short Film, Documentary, Web Series and Feature Film. This year's nomination list features big names like Abhishek Bachchan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and Ravi Kishan.

Sneha Biswas
Published6 Mar 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan for I Want To Talk and Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila have been nominated at Critics’ Choice Awards 2025.

On Thursday, the Film Critics Guild announced the nominations for this year's Critics Choice Awards 2025. From Abhishek Bachchan in the race for Best Actor against Diljit Dosanjh to Ravi Kishan in Best Supporting Role category, this year's nominees have been divided into categories: Short Film, Documentary, Web Series and Feature Film. 

Talking about being nominated for I Want To Talk in the Best Actor category, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I am truly honored to be nominated for Best Actor for ‘I Want To Talk’ by the Film Critics Guild. This film has been an incredibly special journey, and to have my performance recognized by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.”

Konkona Sen Sharma, who is nominated for Killer Soup in the Best Actress category, added, “To be nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards is always an honour, to be nominated for Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup makes it even more special! I’m thrilled, thank you!” 

Check out the full list of nomination of 7th Critics' Choice Awards 2025 :

Short Films Nominations

Category: Best Short Film

IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Obur

Taak (Tracker)

Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Director

Bonita Rajpurohit- IYKYK (If You Know You Know”

Prateek Vats - Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Faraz Ali -Obur

Ajai Vishwanath -Starch

Udit Khurana -Taak (Tracker)

Category: Best Actor

Kayan Dadyburjor - Halfway

Kumar Chheda - Halfway

Harish Khanna for - Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Aaqib Nazir Dinda - Obur

George Vijay - Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Actress

Menuka Pradhan - Crossing Borders

Sheeba Chaddha - Night Queen

Indu Sharma - Riha (Unlocked)

Gayatri Patel Bahl - Strach

Jyoti Dogra - Taak (Tracker)

Category: Best Writing

Bonita Rajpurohit - IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

Vindhya Gupta - Jooyein (Lice)

Faraz Ali for - Obur

Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini - The Slow Train

Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava - Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Cinematography

Kartik Parmar - Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)

Appu Prabhakar - Crossing Borders

Avinash Arun Dhaware - Monsoon Walk

Anand Bansal - Obur

Tarkash Mehta - Taak (Tracker)

Documentary Nominations

Against the Tide

And, Towards Happy Alleys

Nocturnes

Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)

The Midwife's Confession

Web Series Nominations

Category: Best Web Series

Brinda

Freedom at Midnight

Killer Soup

Poacher

Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Director

Surya Manoj Vangala - Brinda

Nikkhil Advani - Freedom at Midnight 

Abhishek Chaubey - Killer Soup

Richie Mehta - Poacher

Sumeet Vyas - Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Actor

Mihir Godbole - Lampan

Ravi Kishan - Maamla Legal Hai

Barun Sobti - Raat Jawaan Hai

Kay Kay Menon - Shekhar Home

Tahir Raj Bhasin - Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2

Category: Best Actress

Swastika Mukherjee - Bijoya

Trisha Krishnan - Brinda

Konkona Sen Sharma - Killer Soup

Nimisha Sajayan - Poacher

Anjali Anand - Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Rajesh Tailang - Bandish Bandits S2

Rajendra Chawla - Freedom at Midnight

Rajesh Khattar - Murder in Mahim

Faisal Malik - Panchayat S3

Dibyendu Bhattacharya - Poacher

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Dutta - Bandish Bandits S2

Nidhi Bisht - Maamla Legal Hai

Sai Tamhankar - Manvat Murders

Kani Kusruti - Poacher

Priya Bapat - Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Writing

Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi - Bandish Bandits S2

Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna - Brinda

Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor - Freedom at Midnight

Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran - Poacher

Khyati Anand Puthran - Raat Jawaan Hai

Feature Films Nomination

Category: Best Film

All We Imagine As Light

Amar Singh Chamkila

Family

Girls Will Be Girls

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Laapataa Ladies

Manjummel Boys

Padatik

Paradise

Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Director

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila

Shuchi Talati - Girls Will Be Girls

Chidambaram - Manjummel Boys

Dominic Sangma - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran - Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila

Abhishek Bachchan - I Want To Talk

Soori - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Chandan Sen - Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)

Category: Best Actress

Kani Kusruti - All We Imagine As Light

Preeti Panigrahi - Girls Will Be Girls

Anna Ben - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Darshana Rajendran - Paradise

Urvashi for - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Anjan Dutt - Chaalchitra Ekhon

Raghav Juyal - Kill

Vijayaraghavan - Kishkindha Kaandam

Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies

Mahendra Perera - Paradise

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Prabha - All We Imagine As Light

Kani Kusruti- Girls Will Be Girls

Sai Abhinaya - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Chhaya Kadam - Laapataa Ladies

Parvathy Thiruvothu - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Category: Best Writing

Anand Ekarshi -Aattam

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma - Laapataa Ladies

Chidambaram - Manjummel Boys

Dominic Sangma - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Cinematography

Sunil K. S. - Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

Ranabir Das - All We Imagine As Light

Rafey Mehmood - Kill

Shyju Khalid - Manjummel Boys

Tojo Xavier - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Editing

Aarti Bajaj - Amar Singh Chamkila

Shivkumar V. Panicker - Kill

Vivek Harshan - Manjummel Boys

Srijit Mukherjee - Padatik

A. Sreekar Prasad - Paradise

 

The winners of Critics' Choice Awards 2025 will be announced on March 25.

First Published:6 Mar 2025, 04:58 PM IST
