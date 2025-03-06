Critics’ Choice Awards 2025 nomination: Abhishek Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh clash for Best Actor | Full list

On Thursday, the Film Critics Guild announced the nominations for this year's Critics Choice Awards 2025. From Abhishek Bachchan in the race for Best Actor against Diljit Dosanjh to Ravi Kishan in Best Supporting Role category, this year's nominees have been divided into categories: Short Film, Documentary, Web Series and Feature Film.
Talking about being nominated for I Want To Talk in the Best Actor category, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I am truly honored to be nominated for Best Actor for ‘I Want To Talk’ by the Film Critics Guild. This film has been an incredibly special journey, and to have my performance recognized by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.”
Konkona Sen Sharma, who is nominated for Killer Soup in the Best Actress category, added, “To be nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards is always an honour, to be nominated for Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup makes it even more special! I’m thrilled, thank you!”
IYKYK (If You Know You Know)
Jal Tu Jalaal Tu
Obur
Taak (Tracker)
Virundhu (The Feast)
Bonita Rajpurohit- IYKYK (If You Know You Know”
Prateek Vats - Jal Tu Jalaal Tu
Faraz Ali -Obur
Ajai Vishwanath -Starch
Udit Khurana -Taak (Tracker)
Kayan Dadyburjor - Halfway
Kumar Chheda - Halfway
Harish Khanna for - Jal Tu Jalaal Tu
Aaqib Nazir Dinda - Obur
George Vijay - Virundhu (The Feast)
Menuka Pradhan - Crossing Borders
Sheeba Chaddha - Night Queen
Indu Sharma - Riha (Unlocked)
Gayatri Patel Bahl - Strach
Jyoti Dogra - Taak (Tracker)
Bonita Rajpurohit - IYKYK (If You Know You Know)
Vindhya Gupta - Jooyein (Lice)
Faraz Ali for - Obur
Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini - The Slow Train
Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava - Virundhu (The Feast)
Kartik Parmar - Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)
Appu Prabhakar - Crossing Borders
Avinash Arun Dhaware - Monsoon Walk
Anand Bansal - Obur
Tarkash Mehta - Taak (Tracker)
Against the Tide
And, Towards Happy Alleys
Nocturnes
Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)
The Midwife's Confession
Brinda
Freedom at Midnight
Killer Soup
Poacher
Raat Jawaan Hai
Surya Manoj Vangala - Brinda
Nikkhil Advani - Freedom at Midnight
Abhishek Chaubey - Killer Soup
Richie Mehta - Poacher
Sumeet Vyas - Raat Jawaan Hai
Mihir Godbole - Lampan
Ravi Kishan - Maamla Legal Hai
Barun Sobti - Raat Jawaan Hai
Kay Kay Menon - Shekhar Home
Tahir Raj Bhasin - Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2
Swastika Mukherjee - Bijoya
Trisha Krishnan - Brinda
Konkona Sen Sharma - Killer Soup
Nimisha Sajayan - Poacher
Anjali Anand - Raat Jawaan Hai
Rajesh Tailang - Bandish Bandits S2
Rajendra Chawla - Freedom at Midnight
Rajesh Khattar - Murder in Mahim
Faisal Malik - Panchayat S3
Dibyendu Bhattacharya - Poacher
Divya Dutta - Bandish Bandits S2
Nidhi Bisht - Maamla Legal Hai
Sai Tamhankar - Manvat Murders
Kani Kusruti - Poacher
Priya Bapat - Raat Jawaan Hai
Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi - Bandish Bandits S2
Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna - Brinda
Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor - Freedom at Midnight
Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran - Poacher
Khyati Anand Puthran - Raat Jawaan Hai
All We Imagine As Light
Amar Singh Chamkila
Family
Girls Will Be Girls
Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)
Laapataa Ladies
Manjummel Boys
Padatik
Paradise
Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)
Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light
Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila
Shuchi Talati - Girls Will Be Girls
Chidambaram - Manjummel Boys
Dominic Sangma - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)
Prithviraj Sukumaran - Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)
Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila
Abhishek Bachchan - I Want To Talk
Soori - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)
Chandan Sen - Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)
Kani Kusruti - All We Imagine As Light
Preeti Panigrahi - Girls Will Be Girls
Anna Ben - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)
Darshana Rajendran - Paradise
Urvashi for - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)
Anjan Dutt - Chaalchitra Ekhon
Raghav Juyal - Kill
Vijayaraghavan - Kishkindha Kaandam
Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies
Mahendra Perera - Paradise
Divya Prabha - All We Imagine As Light
Kani Kusruti- Girls Will Be Girls
Sai Abhinaya - Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)
Chhaya Kadam - Laapataa Ladies
Parvathy Thiruvothu - Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)
Anand Ekarshi -Aattam
Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light
Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma - Laapataa Ladies
Chidambaram - Manjummel Boys
Dominic Sangma - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)
Sunil K. S. - Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)
Ranabir Das - All We Imagine As Light
Rafey Mehmood - Kill
Shyju Khalid - Manjummel Boys
Tojo Xavier - Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)
Aarti Bajaj - Amar Singh Chamkila
Shivkumar V. Panicker - Kill
Vivek Harshan - Manjummel Boys
Srijit Mukherjee - Padatik
A. Sreekar Prasad - Paradise
The winners of Critics' Choice Awards 2025 will be announced on March 25.