Critics Choice Awards 2026: Ariana Grande turns heads on the black carpet in stunning pink-white gown

Los Angeles [US], January 5 (ANI): The Critics Choice Awards 2026 ceremony has finally begun, and with it, several stars have been arriving at the event in style.

Ariana Grande grabbed attention on Sunday as she walked the black carpet in Santa Monica.

Grande, who has received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Wicked: For Good', looked gorgeous as she attended the ceremony wearing a pink and white full-length dress.

The 32-year-old actress is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category along with Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor. The nomination comes as the Wicked cast prepares to close a chapter that began nearly five years ago.

Speaking at the New York City premiere of the sequel earlier, Ariana spoke about her journey with the film and the people she worked with. She shared how meaningful the experience has been for her and expressed her feelings about working closely with her co-stars and the creative team.

"It's been such an incredible ride and an incredible experience," Ariana told E! News at the New York City premiere for the musical's sequel in November. "To create with people we love so much and respect so much creatively, but also who just have such great hearts."

According to E! News, the Critics Choice Awards are being hosted by Chelsea Handler, who is returning as host for the fourth year in a row. This year, the Critics Choice Association has added four new categories, including Best Variety Series, Stunt Design, Casting or Ensemble, and Sound.

The film Sinners leads the nominations with 17 nods, followed by One Battle After Another with 14 nominations. Hamnet and Frankenstein have received 11 nominations each.