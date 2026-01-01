Critics Choice Awards 2026: Date, time, how to watch live, red carpet details and full highlights on nominations

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, bringing together leading figures from film and television to honour the most acclaimed work of the past year.

Critics Choice Awards 2026: When and where to stream the show The ceremony, hosted for the fourth consecutive year by Chelsea Handler, will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport, continuing the event’s tradition of a high-profile, industry-facing awards night.

The main awards ceremony will air live on both US coasts from 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of the ceremony, viewers can tune in to the official red carpet coverage, titled LIVE from E!: Critics Choice Awards red carpet special, which begins at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and runs for two hours.

The red carpet broadcast will feature celebrity arrivals, fashion coverage and interviews with nominees and presenters.

In India, the Critics Choice Awards 2026 will stream live on JioHotstar, with the red carpet starting at 3.30 am IST and the main ceremony airing from 5.30 am IST on Monday, January 5.

When Will The Red Carpet Start? Both the red carpet and the awards ceremony will air on E! and USA Network.

For viewers without cable, the show can be streamed live through television streaming services that carry those channels, including DirecTV and Fubo, both of which are offering five-day free trials, as well as Sling and Hulu + Live TV. Those who miss the live broadcast will be able to watch the ceremony on Peacock the following day.

Check out the top nominations This year’s nominations reflect a competitive awards season, particularly in the film categories. ‘Sinners’ leads the film field with 17 nominations, emerging as the most recognised title by the Critics Choice Association.

Close behind is ‘One Battle After Another’, which secured 14 nominations, while ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Frankenstein’ follow with 11 nominations each, placing them firmly in contention across multiple categories.

Television nominations also reveal a strong mix of critical favourites and mainstream successes. ‘Adolescence’ leads the television nominees with six nods, making it the most recognised TV title of the year. It is followed by ‘Nobody Wants This’ with five nominations, while ‘All Her Fault’, ‘Death by Lightning’, ‘Ghosts’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Severance’, ‘The Diplomat’ and ‘The Pitt’ each received four nominations.

The Critics Choice Awards are often viewed as a key indicator ahead of other major ceremonies, including the BAFTAs and the Oscars, particularly in the film categories. While the awards do not always align with later outcomes, they frequently highlight emerging frontrunners and performances that resonate strongly with critics.

With a familiar host, a competitive slate of nominees and extensive live coverage, the Critics Choice Awards 2026 are set to be one of the most closely watched events of the awards season. From red carpet fashion to major wins across film and television, the ceremony is expected to offer both celebration and insight into where this year’s awards race may be headed.