Critics Choice Awards 2026: Early predictions for major film and TV categories - See here

With the Critics Choice Awards 2026 set to be handed out, the final outcomes remain wide open. While nominations and industry momentum offer clues, nothing is confirmed until envelopes are opened.
Based on critical reception, nomination strength and awards-season patterns, here is our prediction slate, with an alternative contender listed in every category.
Prediction: One Battle After Another
Alternative: Sinners
Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Alternative: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Prediction: Sinners
Alternative: Marty Supreme
Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Alternative: Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Prediction: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Alternative: Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Prediction: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Alternative: Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Prediction: Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another / Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Alternative: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Prediction: Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Alternative: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Prediction: Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
Alternative: Miles Caton – Sinners
Prediction: KPop Demon Hunters
Alternative: Zootopia 2
Prediction: It Was Just an Accident
Alternative: No Other Choice
Prediction: Wicked: For Good
Alternative: Hamnet
Prediction: Frankenstein or Wicked: For Good
Alternative: Sinners
Prediction: Sinners
Alternative: Wicked: For Good
Prediction: Hans Zimmer - F1
Alternative: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Prediction: The Pitt
Alternative: Paradise
Prediction: Hacks
Alternative: Nobody Wants This or The Studio
Prediction: Adolescence
Alternative: All Her Fault
Prediction: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Alternative: Diego Luna - Andor or Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Prediction: Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Alternative: Britt Lower - Severance
Prediction: Tom Pelphrey – Task
Alternative: Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Prediction: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Alternative: Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Prediction: Seth Rogen – The Studio
Alternative: Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
Prediction: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Alternative: Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Prediction: Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Alternative: Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Prediction: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Alternative: Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Prediction: Mountainhead
Alternative: Summer of '69
Prediction: Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Alternative: Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Prediction: Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Alternative: Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Prediction: Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Alternative: Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Prediction: Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Alternative: Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Prediction: Squid Game
Alternative: Last Samurai Standing
Prediction: South Park
Alternative: Harley Quinn
Critics Choice Awards will be held on 4 January, 2026 and can be streamed on Hulu. In India, the awards can be streamed on JioHotstar at 5:30 am.
