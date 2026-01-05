Critics Choice Awards 2026: Early predictions for major film and TV categories - See here

With the Critics Choice Awards 2026 set to be handed out, the final outcomes remain wide open. While nominations and industry momentum offer clues, nothing is confirmed until envelopes are opened.

Based on critical reception, nomination strength and awards-season patterns, here is our prediction slate, with an alternative contender listed in every category.

FILM CATEGORIES Best Picture Prediction: One Battle After Another

Alternative: Sinners

Best Director Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Alternative: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Original Screenplay Prediction: Sinners

Alternative: Marty Supreme

Best Adapted Screenplay Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Alternative: Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Actor Prediction: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Alternative: Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Actress Prediction: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Alternative: Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor Prediction: Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another / Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Alternative: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress Prediction: Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Alternative: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Young Actor / Actress Prediction: Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Alternative: Miles Caton – Sinners

Best Animated Feature Prediction: KPop Demon Hunters

Alternative: Zootopia 2

Best Foreign Language Film Prediction: It Was Just an Accident

Alternative: No Other Choice

Best Costume Design Prediction: Wicked: For Good

Alternative: Hamnet

Best Hair and Make-Up Prediction: Frankenstein or Wicked: For Good

Alternative: Sinners

Best Original Song Prediction: Sinners

Alternative: Wicked: For Good

Best Score Prediction: Hans Zimmer - F1

Alternative: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

TELEVISION CATEGORIES Best Drama Series Prediction: The Pitt

Alternative: Paradise

Best Comedy Series Prediction: Hacks

Alternative: Nobody Wants This or The Studio

Best Limited Series Prediction: Adolescence

Alternative: All Her Fault

Best Actor (Drama Series) Prediction: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Alternative: Diego Luna - Andor or Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Best Actress (Drama Series) Prediction: Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Alternative: Britt Lower - Severance

Best Supporting Actor (Drama Series) Prediction: Tom Pelphrey – Task

Alternative: Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Best Supporting Actress (Drama Series) Prediction: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Alternative: Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Best Actor (Comedy Series) Prediction: Seth Rogen – The Studio

Alternative: Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Best Actress (Comedy Series) Prediction: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Alternative: Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy Series) Prediction: Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Alternative: Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy Series) Prediction: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Alternative: Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Best Movie Made for Television Prediction: Mountainhead

Alternative: Summer of '69

Best Actor (Limited Series or Movie Made for Television) Prediction: Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Alternative: Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Best Actress (Limited Series or Movie Made for Television) Prediction: Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Alternative: Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series or Movie Made for Television) Prediction: Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Alternative: Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series or Movie Made for Television) Prediction: Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Alternative: Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Best Foreign Language Series Prediction: Squid Game

Alternative: Last Samurai Standing

Best Animated Series Prediction: South Park

Alternative: Harley Quinn