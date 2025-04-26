Critics Choice Awards set for January 4, 2026

Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): The Critics' Choice Association has announced that its 31st annual Critics' Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, marking the beginning of the nationally televised awards season.

The ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will air live on E! and USA Network from 7 to 10 pm ET/PT.

The Critics' Choice Awards will continue its combined film and television awards format, honouring the year's best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement.

The announcement comes as a surprise, given that the Golden Globes have traditionally taken place on the first weekend of the new year.

However, the Golden Globes have moved to January 11, allowing the Critics' Choice Awards to take the lead as the first major televised show of 2026.

The Critics' Choice Association has partnered with E! and USA Network for the second year in a row, expanding its reach and audience.

"The Critics Choice Association is excited to kick off awards season as the first major televised show of 2026," said CCA CEO Joey Berlin, as quoted by Deadline.

This year's ceremony promises to be an unforgettable event, with notable speeches and momentum-building moments that champion the industry's best.

The first weekend of January is shaping up to be a significant one for awards season, with the Palm Springs Film Festival set to hold its annual Awards Gala on January 3, a day before the Critics' Choice Awards.

TV nominations will be announced on December 4, and film nominations on December 5.

The 31st annual Critics' Choice Awards show will be executive produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. (ANI)