Crosshairs: Alec Baldwin, Jim Gaffigan complete shoot for high-stakes thriller

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Production has officially wrapped on 'Crosshairs', the upcoming action thriller starring Alec Baldwin and Jim Gaffigan, following a shoot in Birmingham, Alabama.

The feature is directed by filmmaker Mukunda Michael Dewil, whose previous credits include 'Vehicle 19' and 'The Immaculate Room'.

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As per Deadline, the film centres on a high-pressure survival scenario involving a New York police detective.

According to the official synopsis, the detective "finds himself trapped on a park bench, holding a bomb, caught in the crosshairs of a hidden sniper, with no way to explain to the responding police force why there is a dead man at his feet."

As the situation escalates, "tension mounts and time runs out," forcing him to navigate "an impossible situation where every move could be his last," as quoted by Deadline.

Alongside Baldwin and Gaffigan, the cast includes Sydney Park, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Kate Linder, Jeremy Warner and Anthony Del Negro.

Crosshairs is a production of The Barnum Picture Company in association with Tillt Studios, IThink Productions and TPC, as per Deadline.

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The film's producers are Robert Ogden Barnum, Lucas Jarach, Eric Binns, Warner Davis, Corey Tindall, Carson Howell, Christian Ackerman and Cindy Truong.

Executive producers on the project include Michael Mortensen, Ram Getz, Kiowa Gordon, Gena Metz, Andrew Gans, Dan Reardon, Kyle Fox, Ali Jazayeri, Stefan Klink, David Gendron, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Bryan Coyne, Travis Huff, Anthony Standberry, Christopher Curry and Sandra Siegal.

With principal photography now complete, 'Crosshairs' moves into the next stage of post-production ahead of further release announcements. (ANI)