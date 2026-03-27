‘Crying before hitting play’: ARMY floods internet after BTS documentary release on Netflix

The much-awaited BTS reunion documentary, BTS: The Return, has finally premiered on Netflix—and the internet is already overwhelmed with emotion.

Featuring all seven members of BTS—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook—the documentary captures their reunion after completing mandatory military service, marking a significant moment for fans worldwide.

Within hours of its release, social media platforms were flooded with emotional reactions from the ARMY, BTS’s global fanbase.

Internet reacts: ‘I haven’t even pressed play and I’m crying’ Fans didn’t hold back as they shared their responses online, with many admitting the documentary hit them harder than expected.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Delete it right now, I'm still sobbing after watching it. oh my heart, guys I don't think I'll be able to rewatch it. I love and miss Tannies soooo much.”

Another commented, "everyone who said they were 'over' or that the 'hiatus was too long' is currently 15 minutes into this documentary and crying. the industry really thought they had a chance to breathe... welcome back to the top of the food."

A third user echoed a sentiment that quickly began trending: "BTS is seven, always and forever. Best news today!"

Another fan shared, "opening netflix and seeing all seven of them in one frame again... i haven’t even pressed play yet and i’m already on my third box of tissues. the 'bts is seven' therapy session starts NOW."

Advertisement

One more wrote, “BTS is seven, always! Just started watching the documentary. So emotional already.”

Release date and timing BTS: The Return premiered globally on Friday, March 27, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. Unlike theatrical releases, the documentary dropped directly on the streaming platform, making it instantly accessible worldwide.

Netflix followed its standard release schedule, with the documentary going live at midnight Pacific Time. For viewers in India, this translated to a 12:30 pm IST release—turning it into a daytime premiere that quickly dominated online conversations.

Inside BTS: The Return Directed by Bao Nguyen, the documentary offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at BTS as they regroup in Los Angeles and begin work on their new music, including their latest album ARIRANG.

The film captures both the excitement of their reunion and the emotional complexities of returning after a prolonged break. Rather than focusing solely on performances, it dives into the group’s creative process and evolving dynamics.

Advertisement

A comeback that goes beyond music The scale of online reactions points to something larger than just a documentary release. For many fans, BTS: The Return feels like a deeply personal moment—one that reconnects them with the group after years of individual projects and uncertainty.

That said, it’s worth examining the intensity of this response. The emotional outpouring raises questions about how much of it stems from the documentary itself and how much is driven by the strong parasocial bond fans share with BTS. A sceptic might argue that such reactions are amplified within fandom ecosystems, where collective sentiment can escalate rapidly.

However, reducing it to mere hype would ignore BTS’s long-standing cultural impact. The group has consistently built a connection that goes beyond music, and the documentary appears to reinforce that bond.

Advertisement

With viewership expected to surge globally, BTS: The Return is not just another release—it is a cultural moment unfolding in real time, one that is being experienced collectively across screens and timelines.