Curry Barker’s Obsession nears $80 million worldwide as indie horror becomes 2026’s surprise hit

Obsession, the independent horror thriller written and directed by Curry Barker, has rapidly transformed from a modest genre release into one of 2026’s most remarkable box-office success stories.
According to the latest figures, the film has grossed approximately $79.7 million worldwide, including $58.5 million domestically and more than $21.2 million internationally.
Produced on a reported budget between $750,000 and $1 million, the film’s commercial performance has stunned industry observers and drawn comparisons to low-budget horror breakthroughs such as Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project.
The film opened strongly with a domestic debut of roughly $17.2 million before continuing to grow through unusually strong weekday business and word-of-mouth momentum. Industry analysts noted that Obsession achieved the rare feat of either matching or surpassing its opening-weekend performance during its second weekend in cinemas — an outcome described by several trade observers as “virtually unprecedented” for a wide theatrical release.
By its second weekend, the film was reportedly heading toward a $28.2 million haul, representing a dramatic increase from its debut frame.
The psychological horror film stars Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston and centres on a disturbing wish that spirals into dangerous obsession and emotional terror. Critics and audiences have responded strongly to the film’s unsettling themes, with the project earning praise for blending psychological horror with commentary on fixation, loneliness and modern relationships.
The film currently holds a critics’ score above 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers praising Barker’s direction and Navarrette’s breakout performance.
Much of the film’s success has been attributed to aggressive word-of-mouth promotion and Barker’s existing online following, developed during his years creating YouTube content. Several analysts have also pointed to the film’s unconventional marketing campaign and viral online discussion as key factors behind its runaway theatrical performance.
The film has already surpassed the domestic earnings of several acclaimed modern horror titles, including Hereditary, Midsommar and Barbarian, according to industry tracking discussions.
Its commercial success has also strengthened Barker’s position as one of the emerging new voices in horror cinema. Reports suggest the filmmaker is already attached to multiple future projects, including a reboot linked to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre franchise.
With its theatrical run continuing to exceed expectations, Obsession now appears likely to cross the $100 million global milestone in the coming weeks, cementing its status as the breakout horror success of the summer.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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