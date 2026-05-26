Curry Barker’s Obsession nears $80 million worldwide as indie horror becomes 2026’s surprise hit

Obsession, the independent horror thriller written and directed by Curry Barker, has rapidly transformed from a modest genre release into one of 2026’s most remarkable box-office success stories.
According to the latest figures, the film has grossed approximately $79.7 million worldwide, including $58.5 million domestically and more than $21.2 million internationally.
Produced on a reported budget between $750,000 and $1 million, the film’s commercial performance has stunned industry observers and drawn comparisons to low-budget horror breakthroughs such as Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project.
The film opened strongly with a domestic debut of roughly $17.2 million before continuing to grow through unusually strong weekday business and word-of-mouth momentum. Industry analysts noted that Obsession achieved the rare feat of either matching or surpassing its opening-weekend performance during its second weekend in cinemas — an outcome described by several trade observers as “virtually unprecedented” for a wide theatrical release.
By its second weekend, the film was reportedly heading toward a $28.2 million haul, representing a dramatic increase from its debut frame.
The psychological horror film stars Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston and centres on a disturbing wish that spirals into dangerous obsession and emotional terror. Critics and audiences have responded strongly to the film’s unsettling themes, with the project earning praise for blending psychological horror with commentary on fixation, loneliness and modern relationships.
The film currently holds a critics’ score above 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers praising Barker’s direction and Navarrette’s breakout performance.
Much of the film’s success has been attributed to aggressive word-of-mouth promotion and Barker’s existing online following, developed during his years creating YouTube content. Several analysts have also pointed to the film’s unconventional marketing campaign and viral online discussion as key factors behind its runaway theatrical performance.
The film has already surpassed the domestic earnings of several acclaimed modern horror titles, including Hereditary, Midsommar and Barbarian, according to industry tracking discussions.
Its commercial success has also strengthened Barker’s position as one of the emerging new voices in horror cinema. Reports suggest the filmmaker is already attached to multiple future projects, including a reboot linked to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre franchise.
With its theatrical run continuing to exceed expectations, Obsession now appears likely to cross the $100 million global milestone in the coming weeks, cementing its status as the breakout horror success of the summer.