Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Bad Company, more musicians inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025

Los Angeles [US], November 10 (ANI): Rock band Bad Company and other musicians, including Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, Soundgarden, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon, among others, have officially been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The 2025 class was celebrated at the 40th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event brought musical talents spanning several generations to celebrate the inductees.

The evening kicked off with a tribute to the late Sly Stone featuring Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Questlove, Leon Thomas, Beck, Maxwell and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers rock band.

According to the outlet, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes made up the performer category of inductees for the night. At the same time, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon were honoured with the musical influence award.

With the exception of Checker, who was inducted through a video tribute from a live show, all artists had a dedicated performance section filled with the top musical artists of today and years past.

Advertisement

Caroly Kaye, Nicky Hopkins, and Thom Bell were honoured with the Musical Excellence Award. Producer and longtime Warner Records Lenny Waronker was the evening's Ahmet Ertegun award recipient, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Jack White took the stage to accept the honour on behalf of the iconic rock duo, The White Stripes.

Hip hop duo Outkast, comprising members Andre 3000 and Big Boi, were inducted by Donald Glover and brought nearly all of their collaborators and confidants in attendance on stage to celebrate the honour, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Atlanta hip hop duo also attracted an all-star group of musicians to the stage to perform their tribute. Big Boi (Andre 3000 did not take part in the performance) was joined by Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monae, J.I.D, Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown to perform the group's biggest hits, including 'Ms. Jackson,' 'Hey Ya,' 'B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)' and more.

Advertisement

Actor Jim Carrey inducted Soundgarden, bringing out the late Chris Cornell's eldest daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, to speak about her father and introduce a performance by his former Soundgarden bandmates, including original member Hiro Yamamoto, with Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlisle singing vocals.

David Letterman and Missy Elliot made appearances, inducting Zevon, Soundgarden and Salt-N-Pepa, respectively.