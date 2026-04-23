D4vd case: Celeste Rivas Hernandez death ruled homicide in Los Angeles autopsy report

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez a homicide, citing penetrating injuries in an autopsy report released on Wednesday (April 22).

The report had been sealed for months following a court order at the request of law enforcement, after her remains were discovered in a dismembered state inside bags in a vehicle in the Hollywood Hills area.

Case linked to singer D4vd Authorities have charged 21-year-old singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Prosecutors allege the killing was connected to an alleged relationship that began when the victim was underage and escalated after she reportedly threatened to disclose it.

Burke has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team has denied the allegations, stating he did not cause her death.

Charges and allegations According to prosecutors, Burke faces multiple charges including murder and mutilation of a body. Authorities also allege the victim was killed using a sharp object and that the body was later dismembered.

His attorneys have rejected all claims and said they will mount a full defense in court.

Autopsy release and legal sealing The medical examiner’s office said the report’s delayed release was due to a court order linked to the ongoing investigation.

Officials later agreed to unseal the document, allowing public disclosure.

Medical examiner’s statement Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey C. Ukpo said the office had sought transparency in releasing the findings once legally permitted.

He noted that the delay had been difficult for the victim’s family, who were awaiting clarity on the circumstances of her death.

D4vd background D4vd rose to prominence through viral social media tracks blending indie and alternative styles, including the song “Romantic Homicide,” which charted on Billboard’s rock rankings. His debut projects were released in 2023, followed by his full-length album in 2025.