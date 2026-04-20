D4vd charged with murder of 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles case; death penalty possible

D4vd has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered and decomposed body was discovered in September inside a vehicle linked to the artist, prosecutors said, as per AP.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the 21-year-old singer, whose legal name is David Burke, faces charges including first-degree murder, lewd acts involving a minor under 14, and mutilation of a body.

Prosecutors said the murder charge includes special circumstances such as lying in wait, financial gain, and killing a witness—factors that could make the case eligible for the death penalty. However, authorities have not yet stated whether they will seek capital punishment.

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Body found in Tesla The victim’s remains were found on September 8 inside a Tesla Model Y that had been towed from the Hollywood Hills after appearing abandoned.

Investigators discovered a cadaver bag with a strong odor of decay. Upon inspection, they found dismembered remains, including a head and torso, with additional body parts located in a second bag beneath.

Officials said the body had been severed into multiple parts. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, with a court order currently blocking the release of autopsy details.

Victim reported missing Rivas Hernandez had been reported missing by her family in 2024 from Lake Elsinore, southeast of Los Angeles. Authorities said she was 14 at the time of her death.

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Her body was discovered a day after what would have been her 15th birthday.

Arrest and investigation Burke was arrested at a residence in Hollywood following a grand jury investigation into the case. The probe had remained largely confidential until earlier this year, when subpoenas issued to his family became public in a Texas court.

The vehicle in which the body was found was registered in his name at a Texas address linked to his family, according to court filings.

Defense denies allegations Attorneys for Burke have denied all allegations, stating: “The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

They added they would “vigorously defend” his innocence.

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Music career impact D4vd rose to prominence in 2022 after his song “Romantic Homicide” went viral on TikTok, later charting on Billboard. He subsequently signed with major labels and released multiple projects, building a strong Gen Z following.