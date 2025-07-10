D54: Dhanush begins filming for Vignesh Raja's next, check out FIRST look

Actor Dhanush is on a roll. As he continues to fly high in the success of his latest release Kuberaa, he is ready to focus on his next. In fact, his pipeline is filled with one after another interesting films. He has now begun filming for Vignesh Raja's upcoming film, tentatively titled D54.

Dhanush begins shoot for D54 Vignesh Raja's team officially began the film shoot on Thursday.

D54 first look poster Announcing the same, the makers dropped the first look poster, a sweet treat to the fans.

The poster shows Dhanush standing in a field engulfed in flames at one end, setting the tone for the film.

Sharing the first poster of D54, the makers wrote, “Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - On floors from today. Produced by @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl. A film by @vigneshraja89 A @gvprakash Musical.”

Vignesh Raja and Dhanush's D54 D54 is touted to be a survival drama with a twisted plot. Besides Dhanush, the film cast is yet to be announced.

There’s been considerable buzz around the rest of the cast of D54. As per reports, Mamitha Baiju has been roped in as the female lead, opposite Dhanush. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Other names that are being speculated to be part of the project include Jayaram and Suraj Venjaramoodu. But as of now, these reports remain unverified.

The Tamil film is directed by Vignesh Raja who is best known for the Tamil movie, Por Thozhil.

The film is backed by Ishari K Ganesh. It is being bankrolled by Vels International.

The film music is helmed by Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush' upcoming Bollywood film with Kriti Sanon Meanwhile, Dhanush is set to reunite with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L. Rai for an upcoming Bollywood film. Titled as Tere Ishk Mein, the film will see Dhanush with Kriti Sanon for the first time. Recently, Dhanush wrapped up the film shoot.