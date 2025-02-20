Daaku Maharaaj: Are Urvashi Rautela’s scenes being cut from OTT version? Report raises questions

The buzz around Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release intensifies as reports suggest potential cuts of Urvashi Rautela's scenes. Despite a blockbuster box office opening, the film's profitability and Rautela's presence on Netflix remain uncertain. Fans eagerly await the truth when it streams on February 21.

Updated20 Feb 2025, 06:54 AM IST
Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Urvashi Rautela plays Sub-inspector Janaki in the movie.(Screengrab from YouTube/Aditya Music)

Daaku Maharaaj, the Telugu film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol, has generated significant interest in its OTT release.

However, Urvashi Rautela has been the most talked about since Netflix confirmed Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release date.

Urvashi, who plays Sub-inspector Janaki in the movie, was missing from the OTT release poster on Netflix India. Then, to rectify it, the digital streaming platform included her not once but twice in their post.

Now, an NDTV report suggests that scenes featuring her might be removed from Daaku Maharaaj's OTT version. According to a report, Netflix allegedly edited out Urvashi Rautela’s scenes before its premiere.

There is no official confirmation yet, and fans will have to wait for Daaku Maharaaj to stream on Netflix on February 21 to know for sure. Coincidently, the Telugu film is being released ahead of Urvashi Rautela’s birthday on February 25.

Her dance with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the song Dabidi Dibidi went viral on YouTube. The Hindi version got 2.1 million views, the Telugu lyrical video got 30 million views, and the full video song got 5.3 million views.

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Colelction

At the box office, Daaku Maharaaj had a strong start, earning 30.2 crore on Day 1, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APT) contributing 27.25 crore. The first week closed at 78.8 crore, with APT leading at 72.2 crore and Karnataka adding 4.95 crore.

By the second week, earnings declined to 20.05 crore, with APT still dominating at 18.55 crore. The film struggled in other regions, and Kerala reported no earnings. The downward trend continued in the third week ( 6.32 crore) and fourth week ( 2.26 crore).

In total, Daaku Maharaaj earned 107.43 crore. While the film had a blockbuster opening, it failed to sustain momentum beyond its core APT audience. With a reported budget of 100 crore, its profitability remains uncertain.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 06:54 AM IST
