Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol, has generated significant interest regarding its OTT release. Netflix has now confirmed the OTT release date.

At the box office, Daaku Maharaaj had a strong start, earning ₹30.2 crore on Day 1, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APT) contributing ₹27.25 crore. The first week closed at ₹78.8 crore, with APT leading at ₹72.2 crore and Karnataka adding ₹4.95 crore.

By the second week, earnings declined to ₹20.05 crore, with APT still dominating at ₹18.55 crore. The film struggled in other regions, and Kerala reported no earnings. The downward trend continued in the third week ( ₹6.32 crore) and fourth week ( ₹2.26 crore).

In total, Daaku Maharaaj earned ₹107.43 crore. While the film had a blockbuster opening, it failed to sustain momentum beyond its core APT audience. With a reported budget of ₹100 crore, its profitability remains uncertain.

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date Daaku Maharaaj will start streaming on Netflix on February 21, ahead of Urvashi Rautela’s birthday on February 25. Urvashi plays Sub-inspector Janaki in the movie.

Her dance with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the song Dabidi Dibidi went viral on YouTube. The Hindi version got 2.1 million views, the Telugu lyrical video got 30 million views and the full video song got 5.3 million views.

While Netflix shared a poster of the movie to announce the OTT release date, Urvashi Rautela is missing from the image. One social media user quipped, “India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ cr film.”

“The best promoter of the movie isn't even in the poster,” came from another.

“But wo kahan hai?? Dikh nahi rahi,” posted another.