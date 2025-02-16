Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Urvashi Rautela becomes ‘India’s first woman to…’

Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol, earned 107.43 crore but struggled after a strong opening. Now, its OTT release date has been confirmed. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Feb 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Urvashi Rautela becomes ‘India’s first woman to…’(Screengrab from YouTube/Aditya Music)

Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol, has generated significant interest regarding its OTT release. Netflix has now confirmed the OTT release date.

At the box office, Daaku Maharaaj had a strong start, earning 30.2 crore on Day 1, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APT) contributing 27.25 crore. The first week closed at 78.8 crore, with APT leading at 72.2 crore and Karnataka adding 4.95 crore.

Also Read | As Daaku Maharaaj awaits OTT release, check its box office collection

By the second week, earnings declined to 20.05 crore, with APT still dominating at 18.55 crore. The film struggled in other regions, and Kerala reported no earnings. The downward trend continued in the third week ( 6.32 crore) and fourth week ( 2.26 crore).

Advertisement

In total, Daaku Maharaaj earned 107.43 crore. While the film had a blockbuster opening, it failed to sustain momentum beyond its core APT audience. With a reported budget of 100 crore, its profitability remains uncertain.

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date

Daaku Maharaaj will start streaming on Netflix on February 21, ahead of Urvashi Rautela’s birthday on February 25. Urvashi plays Sub-inspector Janaki in the movie.

Her dance with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the song Dabidi Dibidi went viral on YouTube. The Hindi version got 2.1 million views, the Telugu lyrical video got 30 million views and the full video song got 5.3 million views.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: When will the movie be available online?

While Netflix shared a poster of the movie to announce the OTT release date, Urvashi Rautela is missing from the image. One social media user quipped, “India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ cr film.”

“The best promoter of the movie isn't even in the poster,” came from another.

Advertisement
Also Read | Netflix’s The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan - 5 key takeaways

“But wo kahan hai?? Dikh nahi rahi,” posted another.

“One thing I'll never forget is that Daku Maharaj ne 105 crore kamaye hain,” wrote another user while referring to the actress’ controversial reaction to Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDaaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Urvashi Rautela becomes ‘India’s first woman to…’
First Published:16 Feb 2025, 01:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget